Global Accounts Receivable Automation Market Outlook, 2019-2024

The global accounts receivable automation market size is expected to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2019 to USD 3 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.1% during the forecast period.

The report includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the accounts receivable automation market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The report segments the accounts receivable automation market by component (solution and services), organization size (large enterprises, and small and medium-sized enterprises), deployment type (on-premises and cloud) verticals, and regions.

Growing focus on the improvement of cash flow and reduction in days sales outstanding and reduced accounting cycle time are the major factors driving the growth of the accounts receivable automation market.

The major accounts receivable automation market vendors include Sage, Oracle, SAP, Workday, Bottomline Technologies, Comarch, Esker, Kofax, Zoho, HighRadius, FinancialForce, Emagia, VersaPay, Rimilia, and YayPay.

The solution segment expected to hold a higher market share during the forecast period



Accounts receivable automation solutions are widely adopted by various end users, such as financial institutions, retail, manufacturing, healthcare providers, government agencies, and telecom and utilities to automate and improve their cash collection efficiency. Manual processes for accounts receivable processes are expensive, error-prone, and highly inefficient. The accounts receivable solution automates payment receivable processes and enables enterprises to maintain a vendor-supplier relationship.

The accounts receivable automation solution offers visibility of entire accounts receivable processes such as invoicing, receipt, and timely payment collection management. Moreover, it can be easily integrated with the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), thereby providing enhanced ability to adopt changes and increase the efficiency of payment processes. Accounts receivable automation provides dashboards, account selections, compliance policies, routing rules, and approvals to deliver seamless proficiencies for an organization's operation.



Cloud-based deployment type expected to have a significant growth in the accounts receivable automation market during the forecast period



Several vendors in the market are providing payment collection solutions through the public and private cloud. Cloud-based solutions are available in various subscriptions and pay-per-use models. Organizations are looking forward to having their solutions deployed on the cloud, as it offers various advantages, such as scalability, flexibility in capacity, enhanced collaboration, and cost-efficiency.

The implementation of the cloud-based accounts receivable automation solution facilitates enterprises to focus on their core competencies, rather than IT processes. Cloud-based accounts receivable automation solutions are significantly gaining traction due to their unprecedented deployment flexibility benefits and global availability.



North America expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period



North America has been a frontrunner in adopting innovative technologies. The accounts receivable automation market in North America is competitive due to the presence of a large number of solution providers. The market in this region is already at a mature stage, and therefore, it is expected to witness slower growth as compared to the other regions. The well-developed economy in North America and the growing adoption of automation solutions are the key factors contributing to the growth of the accounts receivable automation market in this region.

The enterprises operating in the region are increasing their IT spending to automate the financial process. Enterprises with a large volume of data and transactions have already realized the need for an accounts receivable automation solution to carry out error-free, on-time transactions. Metro cities, such as New York, San Francisco, and Washington, have a large pool of skilled accounts receivable automation professionals who use the accounts receivable automation solution to get on-time payments for achieving business growth. The US and Canada are the key countries considered for market analysis in this region.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Accounts Receivable Automation Market

4.2 Market in North America, By Industry and Country, 2019

4.3 Market Major Countries



5 Accounts Receivable Automation Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Focus on the Improvement of Cash Flow and Reduction in Days Sales Outstanding

5.2.1.2 Reduced Accounting Cycle Time

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Reluctance of Enterprises Toward Automation of Their Accounts Receivable Processes

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 AI-Powered Accounts Receivable Automation

5.2.3.2 Growing Traction for SaaS Solutions and Shift Toward Value-Based Pricing

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Security and Encryption Concerns

5.2.4.2 Complex Invoicing and Payment Management Processes

5.3 Use Cases

5.3.1 YayPay

5.3.2 VersaPay

5.3.3 HighRadius



6 Accounts Receivable Automation Market By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solution

6.2.1 Increasing Need to Reduce Time and Error in Accounts Receivable Workflow Driving the Adoption of Accounts Receivable Automation Solution

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Consulting and Implementation

6.3.1.1 Expertise and Technicalities Involved in Implementing Accounts Receivable Automation Solution to Boost the Demand for Consulting and Implementation Services

6.3.2 Support and Maintenance

6.3.2.1 Increasing Deployment of Accounts Receivable Automation Solution for Handling Complex Accounts Receivable Processes to Drive the Demand for Support and Maintenance Services



7 Accounts Receivable Automation Market By Organization Size

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Large Enterprises

7.2.1 Growing Need to Improve Cash Flow and Eliminate Human Errors in Accounting Processes Driving the Adoption of Accounts Receivable Automation Solutions Among Large Enterprises

7.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

7.3.1 Need for Cost-Effective Solutions to Drive the Adoption of Accounts Receivable Automation Solution Across Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



8 Accounts Receivable Automation Market By Deployment Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Premises

8.2.1 Benefits Such as Full Control Over the Infrastructure and Enhanced Security to Boost the Adoption of On-Premises Accounts Receivable Automation Solution

8.3 Cloud

8.3.1 Advantages Such as Scalability, Flexibility, Enhanced Collaboration, and Cost-Efficiency to Drive the Adoption of Cloud-Based Accounts Receivable Automation Solution



9 Accounts Receivable Automation Market By Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

9.2.1 Need to Maximize Staff Productivity and Save Time of Personnel Driving the Adoption of Accounts Receivable Automation Solution in BFSI

9.3 IT and Telecom

9.3.1 Increasing Need to Streamline Business Processes Driving the Adoption of Accounts Receivable Automation Solution in IT and Telecom

9.4 Manufacturing

9.4.1 Need for Faster Payment Processing and Gain Thorough Insights Into Working Capital Driving the Adoption of Accounts Receivable Automation Solution in Manufacturing

9.5 Consumer Goods and Retail

9.5.1 Growing Necessity to Reduce Cost, Optimize Efficiency, and Streamline Back-Office Functions Driving the Adoption of Accounts Receivable Automation Solution in Consumer Goods and Retail

9.6 Healthcare

9.6.1 Surging Need to Maintain Accuracy in Payment Acceptance Process Driving the Adoption of Accounts Receivable Automation Solution in Healthcare

9.7 Energy and Utilities

9.7.1 Growing Necessity to Control Increasing Cost Overhead and Improve Cash Flow Driving the Adoption of Accounts Receivable Automation Solution in Energy and Utilities

9.8 Others



10 Accounts Receivable Automation Market By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 United States

10.2.1.1 Presence of a Large Number of Accounts Receivable Automation Solution Providers to Drive the Market Growth in the US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Changing Paradigm of Businesses Toward the Adoption of Digitalized Solutions to Fuel the Adoption of Accounts Receivable Solution in Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 United Kingdom

10.3.1.1 Need for Efficient Management of Invoices Pertaining to Diverse Customers Driving the Adoption of Accounts Receivable Automation Solution in the UK

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.2.1 Growing Need Among Large Enterprises for Efficient Accounting Process to Drive the Adoption of Accounts Receivable Automation Solution in Germany

10.3.3 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.1.1 Need to Overcome the Shortage of Human Resources Driving the Adoption of Accounts Receivable Automation Solution in Japan

10.4.2 Australia and New Zealand

10.4.2.1 Need to Manage Customer Accounts Better With Growing Geographical Reach and Diverse Customers Driving the Adoption of Accounts Receivable Automation Solution in ANZ

10.4.3 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 United Arab Emirates

10.5.1.1 Growing Need for Efficient Accounting Process Among Enterprises to Drive the Growth of Accounts Receivable Automation Market in UAE

10.5.2 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

10.5.2.1 Need for Better Customer Relationship With Efficient Management of Payment Receivables to Fuel the Growth of Accounts Receivable Automation Market in KSA

10.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

10.6 Latin America

10.6.1 Brazil

10.6.1.1 Increasing Need to Overcome Shortage of Skilled Workforce Driving the Adoption of Accounts Receivable Solution in Brazil

10.6.2 Mexico

10.6.2.1 Growing Need to Streamline Its Business Operations Driving the Growth of Accounts Receivable Automation Market in Mexico

10.6.3 Rest of Latin America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Competitive Scenario

11.2.1 New Product/Service Launches and Product Enhancements

11.2.2 Partnerships and Agreements

11.2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.3.1 Visionary Leaders

11.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

11.3.3 Innovators

11.3.4 Emerging Companies



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Sage

12.2 SAP

12.3 Oracle

12.4 Workday

12.5 Bottomline Technologies

12.6 Comarch

12.7 Esker

12.8 Kofax

12.9 Zoho

12.10 HighRadius

12.11 FinancialForce

12.12 Emagia

12.13 VersaPay

12.14 Rimilia

12.15 Invoiced

12.16 YayPay



