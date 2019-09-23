Albertsons Companies revamps frozen Own Brands lineup, transforms traditional favorites with new benefits, formats, flavors

Revamp includes organic and certified plant-based meals, protein ‘power bowls,’ premium on-the-go breakfasts, and more

/EIN News/ -- BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seizing on consumer demand in frozen meals, Albertsons Companies has revamped its lineup of Own Brands entrees with 55 new items, from organic plant-based meals for the “flexitarian” to premium high-protein power bowls and more.

“We’re in a new age for frozen meals,” said Chad Coester, SVP of Albertsons Companies Own Brands. “Shoppers deserve premium meals that deliver on dietary needs and indulgence. We’ve reimagined our frozen meal lineup with new formats to deliver on quality first.”

“Flat out, this is delicious food,” Coester added.

Introducing the USDA-certified organic and certified plant-based frozen bowls and frozen meatless patties from O Organics®

Plant-based meal alternatives are a $4.5 billion industry in the United States, with 31% growth since 2017. In addition, 39% of the general population says they want to eat more vegetables and 29% identify as flexitarian, meaning they pursue a plant-based diet while occasionally eating meat.

In partnership with the Plant Based Foods Association (PBFA), Albertsons Cos’ Own Brands team introduced new plant-based frozen bowls and plant-based meatless proteins, all of which are certified USDA-certified organic and contain the Plant Based Foods Association “Certified Plant Based” seal.

"It's exciting to work with Albertsons Cos. in bringing the first products to market that are both USDA-certified organic and Certified Plant Based," said PBFA Senior Director of Retail Partnerships Julie Emmett.

Each of the bowls deliver more than 11 grams of protein, and the plant-based burgers, patties, and crumbles are made with soy, pea, and/or garbanzo beans.

O Organics edamame teriyaki vegetable rice bowl

O Organics black bean & quinoa bowl

O Organics three bean chili & kale bowl

O Organics chickpea curry & spinach rice bowl

O Organics plant-based power burger

O Organics plant-based breakfast patties

O Organics plant-based crumbles

Introducing Signature SELECT premium frozen bowls

Coinciding with the major expansion of Signature SELECT this year, the brand now carries an elevated line of premium frozen bowls that include protein power bowls, global cuisine, and a twist on traditional favorites. The power bowls range from 280 to 400 calories, all delivering more than 20 grams of protein with limited carbs.

Signature SELECT Mixed greens chicken and quinoa power bowl

Signature SELECT Cuban inspired pork with mojo sauce power bowl

Signature SELECT Beef and broccoli power bowl

Signature SELECT Mediterranean-style chicken power bowl

Signature SELECT Beef bulgogi rice bowl

Signature SELECT Japchae with shiitake mushrooms bowl

Signature SELECT Korean-style fried chicken rice bowl

Signature SELECT Chicken shoyu ramen noodle bowl

Signature SELECT Mac & cheese bowl

Signature SELECT Lasagna bowl

Signature SELECT Enchilada bowl

Signature SELECT Stuffed shells bowl

The Signature SELECT lineup includes recipes created by New York City-based chef Suji Park. Park is an international restaurateur who opened her first restaurant in Korea nearly 15 years ago. Her New York-style brunch concept became a hit among celebrities and tastemakers in Seoul. She spent a decade building her reputation in Asia with an award-winning restaurant group in Seoul and Tokyo and four successful retail lines that specialized in cross-cultural cuisine.

For this partnership with Albertsons Cos., Park built the bowls with clean ingredients that mirror how food is prepared in her restaurant, such as using pear as the sweetener in the beef bulgogi rice bowl.

Breakfast: Convenient, delicious, and indulgent

Own Brands expanded its line of successful Signature SELECT breakfast sandwiches with six new coffee house-inspired varieties for an on-the-go meal:

Signature SELECT Chicken apple sausage and egg croissant sandwich

Signature SELECT Chorizo, egg, and cheese jalapeno-biscuit sandwich

Signature SELECT Waffle, egg, and bacon sandwich

Signature SELECT English muffin, Canadian bacon, egg white, and cheese sandwich

Signature SELECT French toast, ham, and egg sandwich

Signature SELECT Pancake, sausage, egg, and cheese sandwich

O Organics is making its first entry into frozen breakfast solutions with two sausage products in resealable pouches – chicken & maple sausage and chicken & sage sausage— and high-protein breakfast bowls:

O Organics chicken sausage with bell peppers scramble bowl

O Organics eggs, chicken sausage, and ham scramble bowl

O Organics egg whites, spinach, and chicken sausage scramble bowl

O Organics huevos rancheros, beans, and egg scramble bowl

On-trend cauliflower innovations

Own Brands continues to meet growing consumer demand for cauliflower-based dishes, with new sides like cauliflower cheese bake (a twist on mac and cheese) and mashed cauliflower with garlic and chives (a spin on mashed potatoes). Each one-cup serving is under 130 calories. Open Nature also added to its successful line of cauliflower crust frozen pizzas with an uncured pepperoni variety.

Like all Own Brands products, the 55 new frozen products are available exclusively in Albertsons Companies stores. The popular lineup of Own Brands products includes four billion-dollar brands: O Organics, Lucerne, Signature SELECT, and Signature Cafe. Own Brands introduced 1,100 new items in FY 2018 and now has more than 11,000 products in its portfolio, offering quality and value for every shopper in every corner of the store.

