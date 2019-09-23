Altair Names Andrea Siudara New Chief Information Officer

Former Ford senior executive to lead global technology and IT organization

/EIN News/ -- TROY, Mich., Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair , (Nasdaq: ALTR) a global technology company providing solutions in product development, high-performance computing and data intelligence, today announced that Andrea Siudara has joined as Chief Information Officer.



Siudara will lead Altair’s global information technology team, overseeing Altair's IT systems, enterprise business systems and IT business strategy globally. Additionally, she will support strategic company initiatives as a member of the Altair executive leadership team.

Siudara brings nearly 20 years of experience in leading large-scale, global IT organizations for major companies. Most recently she was global director, sales and marketing IT for Ford Motor Company. She has held previous executive roles at Delphi, Dell and General Motors.

“Andrea’s customer-centric approach to technology will be an asset as we expand our global footprint,” said James Scapa, Altair founder and chief executive officer. “As we continue our pace of growth, organic and through acquisition, we will draw on her expertise to lead our organization through transformational change, connecting IT to the needs of the business and aligning IT costs. She also brings the perspective of enterprise customers to Altair as we position our data analytics offerings to drive digital transformation.”

Siudara has an acknowledged track record of aligning information technology with business goals to reduce complexity, accelerate growth, facilitate change, and improve operations.

“I am honored to be joining Jim and the Altair family,” said Siudara. “Altair solutions are helping drive true engineering and data intelligence innovation across industries worldwide. I’m looking forward to advancing our ability to positively impact so many customers and enabling our internal systems to be a platform for Altair’s growth.”

Siudara holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and a master’s degree in business administration from Michigan State University.

Siudara succeeds Martin Nichols, who has been named chief purchasing officer and will be responsible for global purchasing, budget tracking and facilities management.

About Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR)

Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of product development, high performance computing (HPC) and data intelligence. Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com .

