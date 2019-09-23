Risk Strategies Acquires Pro Safety Services, A Leader in National Safety Management

Sees national growth path for independent providers of safety consulting and loss control

BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies , a privately held, rapidly growing national insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced the acquisition of Pro Safety Services, LLC , an established leader in providing safety and loss control services to construction companies, builders, and a range of other industries. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Founded in 1999 by its current president John McCarthy, Pro Safety Services offers a full scope of highly specialized safety programs and services that help clients protect physical assets and earnings by identifying and managing risks. The company’s service offerings include full-time site safety management, loss control, training, periodic audits, and safety management program development, among others.

“Pro Safety Services has built an unparalleled reputation for expertise and excellence in some of the country’s most demanding regulatory markets,” said Mike Vitulli, Risk Strategies’ Managing Director of Risk Management Services. “We’re very excited to help John and his team expand their proven model on a national scale, while adding another valuable service for our clients.”

Headquartered in New Rochelle, New York with additional operations in the Mid-Atlantic region and Florida, Pro Safety Services is one of the largest independent providers of safety consulting and construction loss control in the New York metropolitan area. The firm serves clients in a wide range of industries from road and heavy highway construction to manufacturers to schools and construction companies, including many of the premiere national and regional construction managers and subcontractors. The firm also provides services to a number of municipalities.

“True hands-on knowledge and focused specialization grew our business and strong industry reputation for excellence,” said McCarthy. “When looking for a partner to help expand our presence, Risk Strategies stood out for having a similar focus on specialized knowledge as well as seamless operational integration that delivers real value to clients.”

Risk Strategies provides safety and loss control consulting services for clients to help them better understand and manage their exposure to loss risks. Pro Safety Services takes these capabilities further by delivering a broad range of services and safety programs, including corporate programs, site-specific programs, training, and safety audits.

Pro Safety’s staff of highly experienced and qualified licensed professionals carry numerous designations and accreditations, including Certified Safety Professionals, Site Safety Managers, Site Safety Coordinators, Concrete Safety Managers, and Certified Safety and Health Technicians. The company’s consultants can also manage interactions with safety regulatory agencies and provide administrative process guidance in the event of an incident.

To learn more about Risk Strategies, please visit www.risk-strategies.com .

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is a privately held, national firm with offices across the country. As a leading U.S. insurance broker, the company offers sophisticated risk management advice as well as insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, healthcare and employee benefits risks. Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, non-profits, public entities and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked among the top 20 brokers in the country, Risk Strategies has offices in more than 70 locations nationwide including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Minneapolis, Miami, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Nashville, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

