Atlas Nanotech Announces the Successful Development of the First Ever ‘Over The Counter’ Vitamin ‘A’ (Retinol) Eye-Drops

/EIN News/ -- GUADALAJARA, México, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Costas Inc. (OTC: CSSI) DBA Atlas Nanotech adds another unique nanotechnology medical product to its portfolio. Today CEO Dr. Julio Riestra announced the completion of development of the first-ever nanotechnology vitamin A (retinol) based crystalline eye drop. The product to be sold under the trade name “NANO CLEAR A” will compete with products in the treatment of dry eye disease, a $1.8-billion market in the U.S.



The development represents the culmination of research initiated by Dr. Aldo Oregon Miranda, an ophthalmologist surgeon and member of the scientific advisory board of Atlas Nanotech, in collaboration with Professor David De La Mora, Atlas’ chairman.

There is currently no over-the-counter ophthalmic treatment based on Vitamin A (Retinol) that helps treat the consequences of dry eye syndrome. Vitamin A, in addition to being friendly to the eyes, has effectiveness greater than 5% adsorption by that organ. Using nanotechnology, it is possible to encapsulate Vitamin A in order to achieve a better absorption of it in the eye. Atlas has created nanoparticles of Vitamin A of less than 100 nanometers capable of being suspended in a crystalline ophthalmic solution and easily absorbed. These nanoparticles present no risk of toxicity because the concentration is very low but much more efficient due to their size. This solves a fairly common problem in the population that is also effective in post-surgery patients.

Within ophthalmology, Vitamin ‘A’ (Retinol) is used as a corneal protector and corneal wound healing promotor. This is possible because it has hydrophobic properties that help the epithelium and stroma growth and also in a secondary manner to enrich the tear film composition and osmolality.

Dry eye disease's main consequences are epithelium loss and altered tear film osmolality. That is why Vitamin ‘A’ not only can aid symptoms better than any regular artificial tears product, but also the altered morphology provides long term results.

Until now retinol could only be delivered in a salve, making it useful only for sleep time use. Also Vitamin ‘A’ which is known to be the most effective treatment for post-surgical eye procedures, however in large doses can be toxic. In its particulate state, retinol suspended in a crystalline solution is completely safe for sale as an over-the-counter treatment.

Nano particle allow it to remain hydrophobic, which warrants better adhesion and availability of the components. It also provides the opportunity to have a pharmaceutical form of solution which is carried on an acetate vehicle. The fact that it is an acetate help maintain the permanence of the components within the cornea.

Atlas Nanotech is currently analyzing the possibilities for production and distribution of Nano Clear ‘A’ or licensing of the patented process.

About COSTAS Inc. DBA Atlas Nanotech: Costas Inc. has been trading under the symbol CSSI since the year 2014. With the recent acquisition of the Guadalajara based Nano-medical firm Atlas Nanotech, it now enters the dynamic new market of nanotechnology development and manufacturing.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release and the statements of representatives of Costas, Inc. (the "Company") related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are “forward-looking statements,” including any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "guidance," "projects," "may," "could," "would," "should, “believes,” “expects," "anticipates,” “estimates," "intends," "plans," "ultimately" or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements involve material assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and the expectations contained in such statements may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company’s actual results (including, without limitation, Costas’ ability to advance its business, generate revenue and profit and operate as a public company) could differ materially from those stated or anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including factors and risks discussed in the periodic reports that the Company files with OTC Markets (Pink Sheets). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. The Company undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact:

1-281-249-5125

+52 33 16055418

Atlasnanotech.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d82bccf-eefc-472f-8569-60b9b58dfe43

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fff8188b-3292-43a5-bf51-72972a2f5df4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2c206665-254e-4d56-b102-6308f99a93fb

Atlas Nanotech - Investigation Atlas Nanotech Atlas Nanotech - Lab Atlas Nanotech Atlas Nanotech - Lab 1 Atlas Nanotech



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.