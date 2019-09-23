Paints & Coatings Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Paints & Coatings Global Market – Forecast To 2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

global paints and coatings market is estimated to be valued at US$ 223 billion in the year 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% in the period 2019 to 2025. Growth of the market is driven by factors such as growth of construction industry, rise in industrial production and ameliorating economic conditions.

Paints and coatings industry is an imperative part of various segments of global economy as it bestows with benefits such as providing protective and enhancing finishes to products in several end-use markets. This makes it an indispensable product which is necessary for protecting and preserving the objects on which it is applied.

Global paints and coatings industry is increasingly witnessing adoption of new coating technologies such as thermosetting emulsion, colloidal dispersion, water-soluble in waterborne coatings, high-solids coatings, two-component systems, radiation-curable coatings, etc. Some of the new paints and coatings concepts that have entered the market includes Anticorrosive protection, low-VOC content coats and nano coatings.

The starts with an executive summary, which gives an overview of the market. The executive summary section highlights the key finding of the study. For the scope of report, a comprehensive definition of the market is provided. The report includes several sections that offer indicative market insights. The global Paints & Coatings market has been thoroughly analyzed in the report for an inclusive understanding. The report includes critical market data that is presented in a table format. In the report, readers will also come across analysis of market dynamics. Such information is crucial for strategy building.

The market forecast in between 2019 and 2025. A section of the report covers historical analysis. A detailed analysis of micro and macroeconomic indicators influencing the market is also available in the report. Information on growth drivers, industry trends, threats and growth opportunities is provided in the report. The market assessment is available in value. In addition to this, the report includes table of content which allows readers to conveniently navigate to different sections of the report.

Segmental Analysis

In the report, the global Paints & Coatings market has been analyzed through a segmental perspective. The market segmentation allows a deeper understanding of the market hotspots. This section of the report includes a forecast analysis of the all the segments along with historic valuation. A regional and country-level analysis of the market is also available in the report, which covers North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Africa and the Middle East. The market is analyzed thoroughly in each region, which allows identification of region-specific market trends, impediments, and growth opportunities.

Research Methodology

The report has been prepared using an innovative and effective research methodology. Both primary and secondary sources were consulted for market analysis and finding insights. A wide range of resource materials are explored to find market details on a granular level. Use of a multi-layer varication process ensures high accuracy of the findings. In addition, application top-down and bottom-up approaches confirms research authenticity.

Key Players

Study of the global Paints & Coatings market also includes analysis of participants operating in the value chain. It offers an overview on the competitive landscape of the market. This section of the repost covered key developments in the industry, and profiling of key market players along with their recent industry activity and product innovation.

Key Vendors:- Vendor scope AkzoNobel NV, PPG Industries Inc., The Sherwin-Wiliams Company, BASF SE, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

