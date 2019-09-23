Qrons Announces Appointment of Derrick Chambers to Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- Former NFL Player is Financial Literacy Advocate to NFL Players Association and NFL Alumni Association

NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Qrons Inc. (OTCQB: QRON), an emerging biotechnology company developing advanced stem cell-synthetic hydrogel-based solutions for the treatment of traumatic brain injuries (“TBI”), including concussions and penetrating injuries, today announced that Derrick Chambers has been appointed to the Company’s Advisory Board, effective immediately.

Derrick Chambers, a former National Football League (“NFL”) defensive lineman for 3 years with the Carolina Panthers and the Jacksonville Jaguars, is a member of the National Football League Players Association and Alumni Association where he provides financial literacy and advisory services for professional athletes and entertainers. After the NFL, Mr. Chambers studied at the University of Oxford in England and at Oriel College Oxford. He continued his studies at the Princeton Theological Seminary, where he served as an Academic-Athletic fellow mentoring student athletes. He currently serves as a Board member of the Youth Leadership Foundation of Washington, D.C.



“We welcome Derrick Chambers to the Advisory Board of Qrons. Given his background as an NFL player and current role with the Players and Alumni Associations, he is acutely aware of the potential for Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, a progressive degenerative disease of the brain that results from repetitive concussions and is often found in longtime players of the sport. We look forward to his contributions and insight and his help raising awareness of Qrons’ potential for the treatment of traumatic brain injuries,” said Jonah Meer, CEO of Qrons.

Derrick Chambers added, “I believe that Qrons’ two product candidates have the potential to help the many chronic suffers of TBIs, a serious and degenerative condition that has no approved products for treatment. This is important work and I’m happy to join with them to raise awareness among my former colleagues and the community at large.”

About Qrons Inc.

Headquartered in New York City, Qrons is a publicly traded emerging biotechnology company developing advanced stem cell-based solutions to combat neuronal injuries with a laser focus on traumatic brain injuries and concussions. The Company has two product candidates for treating TBIs, both integrating proprietary, modified mesenchymal stem cells (“MSCs”) and smart synthetic material, QS100™, an injury specific, 3D printable, implantable MSCs-synthetic hydrogel, to treat penetrating brain injuries and QS200™, an injectable MSCs-synthetic hydrogel for the treatment of diffused injuries commonly referred to as concussions. The Company is a party to a license and research funding agreement and related service agreements with Ariel Scientific Innovations Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Ariel University, based in Ariel, Israel, and a Sponsored Research Agreement with Dartmouth College funding further research with Professor Chenfeng Ke and his team in the Chemistry Department, to develop innovative 3D printable, biocompatible advanced materials. The Company has negotiated a worldwide, royalty-bearing, exclusive license with Dartmouth for Professor Ke's 3D printable materials in the field of human and animal health. For additional information, please visit http://www.qrons.com.

