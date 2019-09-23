Ackroo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Ackroo Shareholders Approve all Matters Presented at AGM

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ackroo Inc. (TSX-V: AKR, OTC: AKRFF) (“Ackroo” or the “Company”), a loyalty marketing, gift card and payments technology and services provider, announces that all of the nominees proposed as directors and listed in the Company’s management proxy circular for 2019 were elected as directors at the Company’s annual general meeting held in Toronto, Ontario on September 18th, 2019. Shareholders also approved the re-appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year, and the ratification of the Company’s incentive stock option plan. 99 percent of shares voted were cast in favour of each of the nominees, along with all other matters proposed at the meeting.



The elected directors of the Company are as follows:

Steve Levely

Sam Cole

Wayne O’Connell

Kristaps Ronka

Jason Donville

For further information regarding the matters presented at the meeting, readers are encouraged to review the Company’s management proxy circular, a copy of which is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About Ackroo

Ackroo provides merchants of all sizes a robust, cloud based multi-currency marketing platform to help attract, engage and grow their customers while increasing their revenues and margins. Through a SaaS based business model Ackroo provides an in-store and online automated solution to help merchants process loyalty, gift card and promotional transactions at the point of sale, provide key administrative and marketing data, and to allow customers to access and manage their loyalty and gift card accounts. Ackroo also provides important marketing and payment services to assist their merchants with utilizing Ackroo’s technology solution and to provide a single point of contact for all of their primary merchant currencies. Ackroo is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. For more information, visit: www.ackroo.com .

For information, please contact:

Steve Levely

Chief Executive Officer | Ackroo

Tel: 613-599-2396 x730

Email: slevely@ackroo.com

Forward Looking Statements



