FRP Holdings, Inc. Announces Its Presentation at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Conference in New York City

/EIN News/ -- JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) announced today that the Company, through its Executive Chairman and CEO, John D. Baker II, will present at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Conference in New York City, New York on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 2:10 PM EDT. In its presentation, the Company will review its business segments and financial performance. The Company’s presentation will be publicly broadcast live via Wall Street Webcasting. Interested parties may follow the presentation with appropriate audio hardware and software by either selecting the following link http://wsw.com/webcast/sidotico4/frph/ or accessing the Company's website at https://www.frpholdings.com/investor-relations.html then select Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Conference Webcast. Wall Street Webcasting will record the presentation and provide website access to it for 90 days following the presentation. The slides for the Company’s presentation will be made available Tuesday afternoon on its website at http://frpholdings.com/investor-presentations.html .



FRP Holdings, Inc. is a holding company engaged in the real estate business, namely (i) leasing and management of commercial properties owned by the Company, (ii) leasing and management of mining royalty land owned by the Company, (iii) real property acquisition, entitlement, development and construction primarily for apartment, retail, warehouse, and office, (iv) leasing and management of a residential apartment building.

Investors are cautioned that any statements in this press release which relate to the future are, by their nature, subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to: the possibility that we may be unable to find appropriate reinvestment opportunities for the proceeds from the Sale Transaction; levels of construction activity in the markets served by our mining properties; demand for flexible warehouse/office facilities in the Baltimore-Washington-Northern Virginia area demand for apartments in Washington D.C.; our ability to obtain zoning and entitlements necessary for property development; the impact of lending and capital market conditions on our liquidity; our ability to finance projects or repay our debt; general real estate investment and development risks; vacancies in our properties; risks associated with developing and managing properties in partnership with others; competition; our ability to renew leases or re-lease spaces as leases expire; illiquidity of real estate investments; bankruptcy or defaults of tenants; the impact of restrictions imposed by our credit facility; the level and volatility of interest rates; environmental liabilities; inflation risks; cybersecurity risks; as well as other risks listed from time to time in our SEC filings; including but not limited to; our annual and quarterly reports. We have no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, other than as 2 imposed by law, as a result of future events or new information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Contact:

John D. Baker III

Chief Financial Officer

904/858-9100





