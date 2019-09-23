Simplee and Cerner to Give Consumers Transparent, Convenient and Personalized Health Care Billing Experience

Two companies make it simple, efficient for providers to transform medical billing and payments into consumer-friendly experience

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplee and Cerner Corporation (Nasdaq: CERN), a global health platform and innovation company, today announced a new relationship aimed at price transparency, convenient billing and personalized payments options for consumers. Health care organizations will soon be able to use this technology to support a billing and payment process that makes it simpler for patients to understand and pay medical bills.



“Cerner and Simplee are working to put patient financial needs first,” said Tomer Shoval, CEO, Simplee. “We are committed to helping produce better financial and medical outcomes through a trusted, transparent and convenient experience for health care billing and payments.”

As medical bills are often the last point of contact between patients and providers, a confusing or frustrating experience can impact an organization’s financial performance, patient satisfaction and health outcomes. This technology will help make patients aware of their financial responsibility earlier and help them make more informed decisions about their health care. For health care organizations, a consumer-centric experience can help improve patient trust, achieve better financial performance and improve overall collections.

“Adding Simplee’s expertise in consumer-friendly billing helps Cerner simplify this part of the health care experience through third-party innovation,” said David Bradshaw, senior vice president, Consumer & Employer Solutions, Cerner. “This relationship will help drive a transformation of the billing and payment process and help providers give consumers more convenience in health care.”

Simplee’s Patient Financial Engagement platform , a digital-first, self-serve experience that leverages data analytics and machine learning to provide personalized estimates and payment options, will be added to Cerner’s revenue cycle portfolio and integrated into its consumer technology. A single user interface for patients and providers will help support health care organizations to quickly and efficiently deploy a better consumer-facing financial experience.

“We’re committed to finding new ways to help our clients be successful and this is yet another example of bringing in technology to simplify processes,” said Bradshaw.

About Simplee

Simplee, founder of the patient financial care movement, is healthcare’s leading technology platform for engaging patients and addressing affordability with personalized paths to payment. Simplee’s platform, Peer Reviewed by HFMA, leverages information from billions of patient interactions and proprietary healthcare tuned algorithms to drive a recommendation engine for patient payments and engagement. Lean more about how leading health systems leverage Simplee’s platform to reach higher levels of patient satisfaction and achieve better financial performance by visiting www.simplee.com or contacting info@simplee.com.

About Cerner

Cerner’s health technologies connect people and information systems at more than 27,500 contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers an integrated clinical and financial system to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, focused on people. For more information, visit Cerner.com , The Cerner Blog or connect on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , Twitter or The Cerner Podcast . Nasdaq: CERN. Smarter Care. Better Outcomes. Healthier You.

