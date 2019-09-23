Global Pharmaceutical Functional & Multifunctional Excipients Market Forecast 2019-2023 - Innovative Co-processed & Multifunctional Excipients Will Impel Market Growth
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Analysis of the Global Pharmaceutical Functional and Multifunctional Excipients Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Excipients have been a part of the pharmaceutical industry, and their demand is expected to increase during the forecast period. This is owing to their ability to perform various functions such as improving the API stability, modifying drug release, and taste masking.
Expanding patient base, coupled with the need to develop cost-effective drugs, has led to the growth of generics and biosimilar drugs. This simultaneously drives the need for excipients that can be successfully utilized for these drugs.
In addition, excipients impart no medicinal properties to the drug; they do have well-defined roles ranging from protecting the API to easing the manufacturing process. However, there are certain factors that impact market growth.
The advent of new drug delivery techniques has also increased the need for new excipients that fits the process. However, the stringent regulatory process is one of the roadblocks to the development of the novel excipients in the market.
Long development timelines, high investment in R&D, and chances of failure have prevented the manufacturers from developing novel excipients. For instance, antioxidants such as ascorbic acid are used in combination with compounds that are prone to oxidation, hence improving the efficiency of the formulation.
Areas of Growth: Continuous manufacturing technology has gained prominence in the solid drug manufacturing. Although the traditional processes are still incorporated in the continuous process line, the requirement of ingredients has differed. Therefore, there is a need for excipients that are well suited for continuous process. Moreover, there is an increasing need for excipient suppliers to develop and expand parenteral grade manufacturing. Although manufacturing drugs of the parenteral route require the highest quality standard because it evades the natural barrier routes of the body, the long-term positive impacts of the drugs have created the demand for these drugs. This, in turn, has resulted in increased demand for parenteral excipients.
Regional Analysis: North America dominated the market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Strong economic growth increases the affordability quotient, which results in increased demand for better healthcare services in the region. However, the patent loss of the blockbuster drugs incurs a huge loss to the industry, which in turn impacts the excipients market as well. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth during the analysis period.
Competitive Structure: In terms of market participation, Tier I companies including BASF, Ashland, Evonik, and Roquette occupied a share of around 45% to 55%, thus dominating the market. Tier II companies occupied a share of 25% to 35%, followed by Tier III companies with a share of 10%. Moreover, Tier I and Tier II companies have adopted strategies such as partnerships and acquisition to expand their customer base and create a global presence of the companies.
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
- Strategic Factsheet
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Key Questions this Study Will Answer
- Market Definitions
- Geographic Scope
- Market Segmentation Description
- Pharmaceutical Functional and Multifunctional Excipients Market - Value Chain
Regulatory Guidelines
- Excipients and Compendia Monograph
- Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) Guide Timeline
- Certification Requirement
- Market Growth Levers
- Market Growth Challenges
- Forecasts and Trends - Pharmaceutical Functional and Multifunctional Excipients Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Pharmaceutical Functional and Multifunctional Excipients Market Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Chemistry
- Pharmaceutical Functional and Multifunctional Excipients Market Revenue Forecast by Source of Origin
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Source of Origin
- Pharmaceutical Functional and Multifunctional Excipients Market Revenue Forecast by Route of Administration
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Route of Administration
- Pharmaceutical Functional and Multifunctional Excipients Market Revenue by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
Competitive Landscape - Pharmaceutical Functional and Multifunctional Excipients Market
- Pharmaceutical Functional and Multifunctional Excipients Market - Competitive Landscape
- Market Share Analysis
Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Improving Economic Conditions in Emerging Economies
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Need for Novel Excipients and Manufacturing Trends in Pharmaceutical Sector
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Excipients Compatible with Tableting Processes
- Industry Trend - Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
Pharmaceutical Functional and Multifunctional Excipients Market - Total Market Trends
- Need for Excipients with Improved Functionality
- Types of Excipients with Improved Functionality
- Novel Excipients
- Novel Excipient Barriers
- Novel Excipient Development Process
- Examples of Novel Excipients
- Modified Excipients
- Co-processed Excipients
- Co-processed Excipients Development
- Examples of Co-processed Excipients
Route of Administration - based Pharmaceutical Functional and Multifunctional Excipients by Functionality
- Oral Pharmaceutical Functional and Multifunctional Excipients Market - Revenue Forecast by Functionality
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Functionality
- Parenteral Pharmaceutical Functional and Multifunctional Excipients Market - Revenue Forecast by Functionality
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Functionality
- Topical Pharmaceutical Functional and Multifunctional Excipients Market - Revenue Forecast by Functionality
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Functionality
- Inhalation Pharmaceutical Functional and Multifunctional Excipients Market - Revenue Forecast by Functionality
- Inhalation Revenue Forecast Discussion by Functionality
North American Pharmaceutical Functional and Multifunctional Excipients Market - Growth Opportunity
- Market Engineering Measurements
- North America - Revenue Forecast
- North America - Revenue Forecast Discussion
- North American Market Trends
- North America - Revenue Forecast Discussion by Chemistry
- North America - Revenue Forecast by Route of Administration
- North America - Revenue Forecast Discussion by Source of Origin
- North American Market Activities by Top Participants
European Pharmaceutical Functional and Multifunctional Excipients Market - Growth Opportunity
APAC Pharmaceutical Functional and Multifunctional Excipients Market Opportunity
RoW Pharmaceutical Functional and Multifunctional Excipients Market - Growth Opportunity
The Last Word
- 3 Big Predictions
Appendix
- Partial List of Companies in Others - Competitive Analysis
- List of Exhibits
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ig5g1
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.