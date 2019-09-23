Commercial Aerospace MRO Market in the United States (2018-2019) with Key Player Profiles & Use Cases

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Aerospace MRO Market in the United States, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This analysis will evaluate the commercial aircraft fleet and MRO market in the United States in 2018.

The market segmentation is based on multiple criteria including airlines, airframe and engine OEMs, aircraft types, aircraft models, modifications, as well as the type of MRO maintenance. This research highlights market trends along with technology megatrends and growth opportunity areas.

The United States drives the largest demand for MRO spending at both the North American and global levels. However, in recent years, the Asia-Pacific region has surpassed North America to reach the top spot in terms of MRO spending. This research study investigates the changing dynamics of the commercial aircraft fleet, the workforce that maintains the aircraft, and aircraft components in the aftermarket. A comparative analysis of how the United States stacks up against other countries in the world in terms of MRO market size is included along with overall regional comparisons.



This study focuses further on the trends in the commercial aircraft MRO market in the United States; current commercial aircraft MRO spending in the country by the aircraft manufacturer, airline operator, and MRO segment; and also presents a commercial MRO country benchmarking index for North America (MRO market size and fleet size).

Finally, it offers a detailed discussion on the US commercial MRO market outlook, including technology megatrends in aviation MRO, use cases to illustrate the trends, and the technology maturity curve of US-based MRO service providers. The study also discusses the profiles of key commercial MRO service providers.



Research Scope



This study focuses only on the MRO market in the United States in 2018

To provide a strategic review of the commercial aviation sector, both in terms of airline fleet and MRO spending, in the United States

To identify market trends and technology Mega Trends that will shape the commercial fleet and MRO market in the country

To identify and profile key MRO participants in the United States

To evaluate and present growth opportunities for commercial aviation stakeholders in the United States

Key Issues Addressed

What is the fleet size of commercial aircraft in the United States, categorized by airline operator, as well as category and model of aircraft?

What is the current commercial MRO spending in the United States by segments such as MRO, airline operator, aircraft OEM, and category?

What are the trends in the commercial aircraft and MRO markets in the United States?

Who are the major MRO suppliers in the United States?

What are the key technology megatrends shaping up in the commercial aviation MRO sector?

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

Top 5 Findings - Commercial Aerospace MRO Market in the United States

Trends - Commercial Aircraft Fleet in the United States

Trends - Commercial Aircraft MRO in the United States

Commercial Aerospace MRO Market - Regional Benchmarking

Commercial Aerospace MRO Market - Country Benchmarking

Research Scope and Segmentation

Research Aims and Objectives

Commercial Aerospace MRO Market Segmentation

Definitions

Key Questions this Study Will Answer

Changing Commercial Fleet Dynamics in the United States

Trends - Commercial Aircraft Fleet in the United States

Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size in the United States by Aircraft OEM and Category - 2019

Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size in the United States by Aircraft Category and Type - 2019

Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size in the United States by Airline Type - 2019

Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size in the United States by Airline Operator - 2018

US Commercial MRO Market Measurements

Trends - Commercial Aircraft MRO in the United States

Commercial Aircraft MRO Spending in the United States by Aircraft OEM and Category - 2018

Commercial Aircraft MRO Spending in the United States by Airline Operator - 2018

Commercial Aircraft MRO Spending in the United States by MRO Segment - 2018

Commercial Aircraft MRO Spending by MRO Segment - Airframe

Commercial Aircraft MRO Spending by MRO Segment - Component

Commercial Aircraft MRO Spending by MRO Segment - Engine

Commercial Aircraft MRO Spending by MRO Segment - Line Maintenance

Commercial Aircraft MRO Spending by MRO Segment - Modifications

Commercial Aerospace MRO Market - Regional Benchmarking

Commercial Aerospace MRO Market - Country Benchmarking

Technology Mega Trends in Aerospace MRO

Technology Mega Trends in Commercial Aerospace MRO

Use Case - AR Technology to Support Component Installation

Use Case - RFID-based Solutions to Track and Trace Parts

Use Case - Automation and Use of Robots to Auto Inspect and Repair Components in the Maintenance Process

Use Case - Blockchain to Enable MROs, Airlines and OEMs to Seamlessly Share Transactions and Processes

Use Case - Big Data to Enable Predictive Maintenance Resulting in Improved Performance and Savings

Use Case - Additive Manufacturing in MROs

Key Commercial MRO Company Profiles - United States

AAR Corp

Aviation Technical Services

Delta TechOps

Flightstar

HAECO

ST Engineering

StandardAero

Growth Opportunities and Strategic Imperatives

Growth Opportunity 1 - Outcome-Based Solutions

Growth Opportunity 2 - OEM Partnerships

Growth Opportunity 3 - Talent Attraction/Retention

Growth Opportunity 4 - Globalization

Growth Opportunity 5 - Next-Generation Platform

Strategic Imperatives MRO Companies

Conclusion

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

Appendix

List of Exhibits

Aerospace, Defense, and Security (ADS) Research Areas/Capabilities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4qezrg

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

