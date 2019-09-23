Commercial Aerospace MRO Market in the United States (2018-2019) with Key Player Profiles & Use Cases
This analysis will evaluate the commercial aircraft fleet and MRO market in the United States in 2018.
The market segmentation is based on multiple criteria including airlines, airframe and engine OEMs, aircraft types, aircraft models, modifications, as well as the type of MRO maintenance. This research highlights market trends along with technology megatrends and growth opportunity areas.
The United States drives the largest demand for MRO spending at both the North American and global levels. However, in recent years, the Asia-Pacific region has surpassed North America to reach the top spot in terms of MRO spending. This research study investigates the changing dynamics of the commercial aircraft fleet, the workforce that maintains the aircraft, and aircraft components in the aftermarket. A comparative analysis of how the United States stacks up against other countries in the world in terms of MRO market size is included along with overall regional comparisons.
This study focuses further on the trends in the commercial aircraft MRO market in the United States; current commercial aircraft MRO spending in the country by the aircraft manufacturer, airline operator, and MRO segment; and also presents a commercial MRO country benchmarking index for North America (MRO market size and fleet size).
Finally, it offers a detailed discussion on the US commercial MRO market outlook, including technology megatrends in aviation MRO, use cases to illustrate the trends, and the technology maturity curve of US-based MRO service providers. The study also discusses the profiles of key commercial MRO service providers.
Research Scope
This study focuses only on the MRO market in the United States in 2018
- To provide a strategic review of the commercial aviation sector, both in terms of airline fleet and MRO spending, in the United States
- To identify market trends and technology Mega Trends that will shape the commercial fleet and MRO market in the country
- To identify and profile key MRO participants in the United States
- To evaluate and present growth opportunities for commercial aviation stakeholders in the United States
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the fleet size of commercial aircraft in the United States, categorized by airline operator, as well as category and model of aircraft?
- What is the current commercial MRO spending in the United States by segments such as MRO, airline operator, aircraft OEM, and category?
- What are the trends in the commercial aircraft and MRO markets in the United States?
- Who are the major MRO suppliers in the United States?
- What are the key technology megatrends shaping up in the commercial aviation MRO sector?
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
- Top 5 Findings - Commercial Aerospace MRO Market in the United States
- Trends - Commercial Aircraft Fleet in the United States
- Trends - Commercial Aircraft MRO in the United States
- Commercial Aerospace MRO Market - Regional Benchmarking
- Commercial Aerospace MRO Market - Country Benchmarking
Research Scope and Segmentation
- Research Aims and Objectives
- Commercial Aerospace MRO Market Segmentation
- Definitions
- Key Questions this Study Will Answer
Changing Commercial Fleet Dynamics in the United States
- Trends - Commercial Aircraft Fleet in the United States
- Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size in the United States by Aircraft OEM and Category - 2019
- Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size in the United States by Aircraft Category and Type - 2019
- Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size in the United States by Airline Type - 2019
- Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size in the United States by Airline Operator - 2018
US Commercial MRO Market Measurements
- Trends - Commercial Aircraft MRO in the United States
- Commercial Aircraft MRO Spending in the United States by Aircraft OEM and Category - 2018
- Commercial Aircraft MRO Spending in the United States by Airline Operator - 2018
- Commercial Aircraft MRO Spending in the United States by MRO Segment - 2018
- Commercial Aircraft MRO Spending by MRO Segment - Airframe
- Commercial Aircraft MRO Spending by MRO Segment - Component
- Commercial Aircraft MRO Spending by MRO Segment - Engine
- Commercial Aircraft MRO Spending by MRO Segment - Line Maintenance
- Commercial Aircraft MRO Spending by MRO Segment - Modifications
- Commercial Aerospace MRO Market - Regional Benchmarking
- Commercial Aerospace MRO Market - Country Benchmarking
Technology Mega Trends in Aerospace MRO
- Technology Mega Trends in Commercial Aerospace MRO
- Use Case - AR Technology to Support Component Installation
- Use Case - RFID-based Solutions to Track and Trace Parts
- Use Case - Automation and Use of Robots to Auto Inspect and Repair Components in the Maintenance Process
- Use Case - Blockchain to Enable MROs, Airlines and OEMs to Seamlessly Share Transactions and Processes
- Use Case - Big Data to Enable Predictive Maintenance Resulting in Improved Performance and Savings
- Use Case - Additive Manufacturing in MROs
Key Commercial MRO Company Profiles - United States
- AAR Corp
- Aviation Technical Services
- Delta TechOps
- Flightstar
- HAECO
- ST Engineering
- StandardAero
Growth Opportunities and Strategic Imperatives
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Outcome-Based Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 2 - OEM Partnerships
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Talent Attraction/Retention
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Globalization
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Next-Generation Platform
- Strategic Imperatives MRO Companies
Conclusion
- The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
Appendix
- List of Exhibits
- Aerospace, Defense, and Security (ADS) Research Areas/Capabilities
