STAR and ANTAZ team to Respond to Indian Government Military procurement requirements

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. (CSE: SNA) (CSE: SNA.CN) (OTCQB: SNAVF) ("Star” or the “Company”) announces that the Company has entered into a partnership and industrial agreement with ANTAZ Technologies Pvt. Ltd, (“Antaz”). A well-established Indian company with facilities in Hyderabad, Bangalore and Delhi, India, Antaz will adapt, integrate and market STAR products to the Indian Defence Forces (Air Force and Navy) in collaboration with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (“HAL”) (hal-india.co.in).



STAR is already listed as a registered supplier to HAL for military equipment. Recently, a STAR team met with senior officers from both the Indian Air Force and Navy, as well as with HAL top management. The team successfully demonstrated the benefits and features of STAR-A.D.S.® for both fixed wing and rotary aircraft. Of particular interest was the ability of Star’s technology to provide real-time tracking and positioning of aircraft as well as engine status reports.

To complete the approach, STAR, through the Antaz presence and already established military business, will comply with the MAKE IN INDIA requirements of the Indian Government.

In cooperation with HAL and Antaz, a customised and proprietary solution based on STAR’s patented STAR-ISMS ® technology is under final development in order to satisfy the specific defence requirements of the Indian Military.

The solution will address the needs of the transport fleets of both the Navy and of the Air Force, with a first application targeting small transport aircraft and helicopters.

About Star Navigation:

Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. owns the exclusive worldwide license to its proprietary, patented In-flight Safety Monitoring System, STAR-ISMS®, the heart of the STAR-A.D.S. ® and of the STAR-ISAMM™ Systems. Its real-time capability of tracking performance trends and predicting incident-occurrence enhances aviation safety and improves fleet management while reducing costs for the operator.

Stars’ M.M.I. Division designs and manufactures high performance, mission critical, flight deck flat panel displays for defence and commercial aviation industries worldwide. These displays are found on aircraft and simulators, from C-130 aircraft to Sikorsky and Agusta Westland helicopters, as examples.

Stars’ subsidiary, Star-Isoneo Inc. is a specialised software firm, developing complex solutions in engineering, simulation and development for Canadian customers. Star-Isoneo works closely with Star in the development of the Company’s MEDEVAC (STAR-ISAMM™ and STAR-LSAMM™) applications of the patented STAR-A.D.S. ® technology, and on its current R&D program with Bombardier.

About HAL

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is an Indian state-owned aerospace and defence company headquartered in Bangalore, India. It is governed under the management of the Indian Ministry of Defence.

The government-owned corporation is primarily involved in aerospace operations and is currently involved in the design, fabrication and assembly of aircraft, jet engines, helicopters and their spare parts. It has several facilities spread across India including Nasik, Korwa, Kanpur, Koraput, Lucknow, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kasaragod.

About ANTAZ

ANTAZ Technologies Pvt Ltd. is an experienced company in the field of developing, producing and fielding critical electronic and communications equipment to meet the needs of the Indian Defense. ANTAZ successfully conducted projects in the fields of Special consoles and Man Machine interfaces for the Navy, optronics and radars for the Army and the Navy, and with other local partners for high-end communications and electronics for military applications.

Certain statements contained in this News Release constitute forward-looking statements. When used in this document, the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “expected” and similar expressions, as they relate to Star or its management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect Star’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause Star’s actual performance or achievements to vary from those described herein. Should one or more of these factors or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Star does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this release.

Please visit www.star-navigation.com or contact

Viraf S. Kapadia, CEO (416) 252-2889 Ext. 230

Viraf.kapadia@star-navigation.com



