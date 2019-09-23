Global Edible Flakes Market to Witness a CAGR of 10% During 2019-2025 - Forecasts by Product Type, Distribution Channel & Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Edible Flakes Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global edible flakes market to grow with a CAGR of 10% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global edible flakes market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on edible flakes market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on edible flakes market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global edible flakes market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global edible flakes market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Growing demand for an easy-to-prepare and ready-to-eat meal due to the busy schedule

Rising healthy packaged food consumption and changing the dietary pattern

2) Restraints

Large availability of substitute food products such as energy drinks, yoga bars, yogurt, eggs, fresh fruits, etc. and high lactose intolerance in the far east countries

3) Opportunities

The surge in income levels, growing economic conditions of consumers and rising consumption of balanced and nutritious food product

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the edible flakes market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the edible flakes market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global edible flakes market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Edible Flakes Market Highlights

2.2. Edible Flakes Market Projection

2.3. Edible Flakes Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Edible Flakes Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Distribution Channel

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Edible Flakes Market



4. Edible Flakes Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Edible Flakes Market by Product Type

5.1. Rice Flakes

5.2. Wheat Flakes

5.3. Corn Flakes

5.4. Flakey Oats



6. Global Edible Flakes Market by Distribution Channel

6.1. Hypermarkets

6.2. Convenience Stores

6.3. Online Retailers

6.4. Supermarkets



7. Global Edible Flakes Market by Region 2019-2025

7.1. North America

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Edible Flakes Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Post Holding Company

8.2.2. H. & J. Bruggen KG

8.2.3. Kellogg's

8.2.4. Dr. August Oetker

8.2.5. Nestle S.A.

8.2.6. Baggry's India Limited

8.2.7. Nature's Path Foods

8.2.8. Patanjali

8.2.9. Aarrow Head Mills

8.2.10. Quakers Oat Company



