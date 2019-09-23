Global Lancet Market Report 2019: Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 12.5% During 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lancet Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global lancet market to grow with a CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global lancet market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on lancet market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on lancet market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global lancet market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global lancet market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

The rise in occurrence of diabetes patients

High prevalence of infectious diseases

2) Restraints

Risk associated with blood transfusion

Injuries caused due to needlestick

3) Opportunities

Companies are more focusing on research and development

Emerging markets in Asian countries

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the lancet market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the lancet market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global lancet market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Lancet Market Highlights

2.2. Lancet Market Projection

2.3. Lancet Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Lancet Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Lancet Market



4. Lancet Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Lancet Market by Type

5.1. Safety Lancets

5.1.1. Push Button

5.1.2. Pressure Activated

5.1.3. Side Button

5.2. Personal Lancets



6. Global Lancet Market by Application

6.1. Blood Test

6.2. Hemoglobin Test

6.3. Skin Test



7. Global Lancet Market by End User

7.1. Hospitals and Clinics

7.2. Diagnostic Centers

7.3. Homecare



8. Global Lancet Market by Region

8.1. North America

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Lancet Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Becton, Dickinson and Company

9.2.2. Own Mumford

9.2.3. SteriLance Medical

9.2.4. B. Braun Melsungen

9.2.5. HTL-STREFA S.A

9.2.6. Roche Diagnostics

9.2.7. Terumo Corporation

9.2.8. Abbott Laboratories

9.2.9. Sarstedt AG & Co

9.2.10. Ypsomed



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n76b83

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.