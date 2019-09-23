New corn maze, trick-or-treating and live Halloween shows await kids at Camp Spooky at Canada’s Wonderland starting Sept. 28

/EIN News/ -- Vaughan, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Family-friendly Halloween fun with Snoopy and the PEANUTS Gang comes to Canada’s Wonderland when Camp Spooky opens on Saturday, Sept. 28. Kids can enjoy scare-free attractions, live shows, costume parties, trick-or-treating and mazes, including the new Cornstalkers.

Camp Spooky runs during the daytime on Saturdays and Sundays Sept. 28 to Oct. 27 and is included with park admission.

Attractions include:

Cornstalkers (NEW): Kids will enjoy exploring the twisting paths through this fun corn maze where they’ll meet friendly farm folk and scarecrows who will help guide them on their way.

Kids will enjoy exploring the twisting paths through this fun corn maze where they’ll meet friendly farm folk and scarecrows who will help guide them on their way. Sally Brown’s Creepy Crafts (NEW): This fun craft station will bring out the artist in every kid.

This fun craft station will bring out the artist in every kid. Spirit Manor: This maze is a house full of discoveries, interesting rooms and friendly characters.

This maze is a house full of discoveries, interesting rooms and friendly characters. Trick-or-Treat Adventure: Visit our little Halloween houses where children can trick-or-treat and meet our costumed helpers.

Visit our little Halloween houses where children can trick-or-treat and meet our costumed helpers. Enchanted Garden Maze: This glow-in-the-dark maze is sure to delight, with flowers and vines lighting the way.

This glow-in-the-dark maze is sure to delight, with flowers and vines lighting the way. Silent Disco: Kids can dance up a storm wearing headphones in a fun dance party only they can hear.

Kids can dance up a storm wearing headphones in a fun dance party only they can hear. Pumpkin Decorating: Purchase and decorate your very own Halloween pumpkin to take home.

Live entertainment includes:

Spooky Tales with Snoopy: Join Snoopy for this interactive and fun storytime.

Join Snoopy for this interactive and fun storytime. Charlie Brown’s Trick-or-Treat Show : Charlie Brown, along with his friends Lucy and Linus take children on a musical adventure as they get ready for trick-or-treating and the big Halloween Party.

: Charlie Brown, along with his friends Lucy and Linus take children on a musical adventure as they get ready for trick-or-treating and the big Halloween Party. Lucy Van Pelt’s Costume Contest : Children can get into the spirit of Halloween by dressing up in their favourite costume and joining this special parade just for them.

: Children can get into the spirit of Halloween by dressing up in their favourite costume and joining this special parade just for them. Clowns and Magicians: Doo Doo the Clown and Spencer the Magician will have guests cheering with their exciting, interactive shows.

All KidZville and Planet Snoopy rides will be open during the day. For more information on Camp Spooky attractions, tickets and hours, visit www.canadaswonderland.com

About Canada’s Wonderland

Canada’s Wonderland, located in Vaughan, Ontario (just outside Toronto), is a 300-acre theme park with

more than 200 attractions including 17 rollercoasters, and is the home to Splash Works, a 20-acre water park. Canada’s Wonderland is owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a publicly traded partnership and one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world. The Company owns and operates 11 amusement parks, four outdoor water parks, an indoor water park and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites. For more information, see www.cedarfair.com

Attachments

Grace Peacock, Director of Communications Canada's Wonderland 905-832-7480 grace.peacock@canadaswonderland.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.