Halloween Haunt at Canada’s Wonderland returns for its 15th season with terrifying monsters, thrilling mazes and sinister live shows

Runs select nights Sept. 27 to Oct. 27

/EIN News/ -- Vaughan, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Your worst fears are set to come to life at the 15th annual Halloween Haunt at Canada’s Wonderland, opening this Friday, Sept. 27. Canada’s largest Halloween event returns with hundreds of monsters, more than 25 haunted attractions including nine mazes, seven immersive scare zones, four live shows and an all-new dance and laser party zone. Halloween Haunt runs select nights until Oct. 27 from 7 p.m. to midnight.

New attractions this year include:

Frontier’s Revenge: Guests will find themselves immersed in this Gold Rush-themed scare zone at Yukon Striker, where cursed townsfolk rise from their graves every night looking for fresh victims.

The Freak Show: The carnival has come to town and its freaks are ready to captivate and terrify audiences with their astounding feats of skill, strength and sorcery.

The Illusionist: This master mentalist will bend your imagination to his will with chilling mind games and mesmerizing tricks.

Toxic Party Zone: Dance, lasers, lights and music will electrify this all-new party zone and keep the energy pumping all night long.

Radioactive – LED Dance Show: Located in the new Toxic Party Zone, this spectacular show features an LED dance troupe and laser performers who will captivate with their technological talents.

Guests at Halloween Haunt also have a unique opportunity to experience the park after dark. Ride your favourite thrill rides after the sun goes down and witness amazing nighttime views you won’t get anywhere else.

When guests purchase a 2020 GOLD Pass, they get unlimited visits to the park including Haunt and the all-new WinterFest in 2019 and 2020. All for only $99.99 or 12 easy online payments of $8.33*.

Halloween Haunt is not recommended for children under 13. Most park rides and attractions will be in operation. Guests are not permitted to attend the event in costume.

For more information on Halloween Haunt attractions, tickets and hours, visit www.canadaswonderland.com/haunt

*Deal available only for a limited time

About Canada’s Wonderland

Canada’s Wonderland, located in Vaughan, Ontario (just outside Toronto), is a 300-acre theme park with more than 200 attractions including 17 rollercoasters, and is the home to Splash Works, a 20-acre water park. Canada’s Wonderland is owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a publicly traded partnership and one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world. The Company owns and operates 11 amusement parks, four outdoor water parks, an indoor water park and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites. For more information, see www.cedarfair.com

Grace Peacock, Director of Communications Canada's Wonderland 905-832-7480 grace.peacock@canadaswonderland.com



