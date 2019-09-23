Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Announces Raised Guidance for Number of Esports Gaming Centers from 50 to 85 by the end of 2020

/EIN News/ -- Boca Raton, Florida, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (OTCQB: WINR) (“Simplicity Esports”) announced today that it expects to have 85 esports gaming centers by the end of 2020.



Jed Kaplan, CEO of Simplicity Esports, stated, “We’ve had a significant surge in the number of qualified franchisee applicants since the PLAYlive Nation acquisition. We believe our nationwide footprint of esports gaming centers provides potential franchisees an attractive opportunity to co-invest, alongside Simplicity Esports, and actively engage in the esports industry at a time when there are limited options for investing in esports companies.”

“We expect to have 55 locations in operation by the end of 2019, and 85 locations in operation by the end of 2020. We are exceeding prior expectations as Simplicity Esports continues to be the largest nationwide footprint of esports gaming centers in North America. We anticipate each of our future franchised locations will measure between 2,000 and 3,500 sq. ft. with 30 to 40 video gaming stations, and will include designated areas for parties, tabletop gaming, and merchandise.”

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (OTCQB: WINR) is an established brand within the esports industry, competing and streaming in popular games across different genres, including PUBG, Fortnite, League of Legends, Overwatch, Gears of War, Smite, and multiple EA Sports titles. Additionally, Simplicity Esports operates Esports Gaming Centers that provide the public an opportunity to experience and enjoy gaming and esports in a social setting, regardless of skill or experience.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond Simplicity Esports’ control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Simplicity Esports’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 29, 2019, as amended or updated from time to time. Copies are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Simplicity Esports undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

CORPORATE CONTACT:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company

Roman Franklin

Roman@SimplicityEsports.com

561-819-8586



