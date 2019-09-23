Whitestone REIT’s Board of Trustees Declares Fourth Quarter 2019 Dividends

The Announcement Represents its 110th, 111th, and 112th Consecutive Monthly Dividend Distributions

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) (“Whitestone” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Trustees has declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.095 per share on the Company’s common shares and operating partnership units. The dividend amount of $0.095 per share represents a quarterly amount of $0.285, and an annualized amount of $1.14 per share. The fourth quarter dividend distribution for 2019 will be as detailed below:



Month Record Date Payment Date October 10/2/2019 10/10/2019 November 11/4/2019 11/14/2019 December 12/3/2019 12/12/2019

Jim Mastandrea, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to announce Whitestone’s 110th, 111th, and 112th consecutive monthly dividend distributions. Whitestone’s ‘e-commerce resistant’, service-focused, value-added small entrepreneurial tenant base business strategy continues to produce positive cash flow while increasing the intrinsic value of the real estate in our portfolio. With over 1300 tenants, we are producing a sustainable, predictable cash flow and have remained unencumbered by national retail store closings and bankruptcies.” Mr. Mastandrea added, “Whitestone continues to grow and manage the business to scale our G&A and lower our cost of capital.”

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "e-commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located. Whitestone's properties are primarily located in business-friendly Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, which are among the fastest growing U.S. population centers with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth. Visit www.whitestonereit.com for additional information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). The Company intends for all such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe-harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, as applicable. Such information is subject to certain risks and uncertainties, as well as known and unknown risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Therefore, such statements are not intended to be a guarantee of our performance in future periods. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the Company's use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “goals” or similar words or phrases that are predictions of future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters.

The following are some of the factors that could cause the Company's actual results and its expectations to differ materially from those described in the Company's forward-looking statements: the Company's ability to meet its long-term goals, its assumptions regarding its earnings guidance, including its ability to execute effectively its acquisition and disposition strategy, to continue to execute its development pipeline on schedule and at the expected costs, and its ability to grow its NOI as expected, which could be impacted by a number of factors, including, among other things, its ability to continue to renew leases or re-let space on attractive terms and to otherwise address its leasing rollover; its ability to successfully identify, finance and consummate suitable acquisitions, and the impact of such acquisitions, including financing developments, capitalization rates and internal rates of return; the Company’s ability to reduce or otherwise effectively manage its general and administrative expenses; the Company’s ability to fund from cash flows or otherwise distributions to its shareholders at current rates or at all; current adverse market and economic conditions; lease terminations or lease defaults; changes in the economies and other conditions of the specific markets in which the Company operates; economic, legislative and regulatory changes; the success of the Company's real estate strategies and investment objectives; the Company's ability to continue to qualify as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended; and other factors detailed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company cannot guarantee the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements contained in this press release, and the Company does not intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Whitestone REIT:

Kevin Reed

Director of Investor Relations

(713) 435-2219

kreed@whitestonereit.com



