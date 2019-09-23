uBUCK Technologies Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to US$4 Million

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiteLink Technologies Inc. (“LiteLink”) (CSE:LLT)(OTC:LLNKF)(FRA:C0B), a key player in logistics platforms and payment solutions, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary uBUCK Technologies SEZC (“uBUCK”), will conduct a non-brokered private placement of up to 8,000,000 preferred shares, at a price of US$0.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds up to US$4,000,000 based on a pre-money valuation of US$25,000,000.



uBUCK intends to use the proceeds of the private placement to complete the development of the uBUCK and Streambucks digital wallets, accelerate growth and increase customer acquisitions.

The closing of the initial tranche of $400,000 of the offering is scheduled to occur on or about September 30, 2019. Under the terms of the offering, uBUCK expects an initial investment milestone of US$1,500,000 will be made in exchange for 3,000,000 preferred shares at a price of US$0.50 per share by June 30, 2020. Following the first milestone installment of US$1,500,000, the investor will have the option, until September 30, 2021, to invest an additional US$2,500,000 for a total of 8,000,000 preferred shares at a price of $0.50 per share.

The private placement is a non-dilutive transaction for LiteLink shareholders. The transaction will be subject to all necessary regulatory approvals and may close in one or more tranches. The first tranche is expected to close on or about September 30, 2019.

The initial investment of US$1.5 million would give the investor a 6% ownership in uBUCK. An additional US$2.5 million investment would result in a 16% ownership of the uBUCK. The preferred shares come with first rights to dividends of 6% (of the amount invested) and first claims to assets up to the investment in case of liquidation.

About uBUCK Technologies SEZC

Based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands, uBUCK Tech is a fintech enterprise that specializes in decentralized digital payments and wallets. uBUCK Pay, its online payments platform and pin voucher solution, offers consumers, businesses and merchants a fast, commission-free and highly secure alternative to traditional payments. Customers can purchase pin vouchers within the uBUCK Pay app or at participating resellers. For details about uBUCK Pay, please visit uBUCKpay.com. For details about Streambucks, please visit Streambucks.gg.

About LiteLink Technologies Inc.

LiteLink Technologies Inc. (CSE:LLT) (OTC:LLNKF) (FRA:C0B) is a major player in developing world-class enterprise platforms that utilize artificial intelligence, blockchain, and predictive analytics to solve fragmented and outdated technology problems in the logistics and digital payment industries. Our flagship 1SHIFT logistics platform offers real-time transparency and tracking which allows brokers, shippers, and carriers to track shipments and settle payments in real-time.

For further information, contact Yana Bobrovskaya at 604-307-2553 or email investor@litelinktech.com.

Forward-looking Statement

This news release may contain certain “Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “target”, “plan”, “forecast”, “may”, “schedule” and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the nature of the business of LiteLink, and other factors or information. Such statements represent LiteLink’s current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimate that, while considered reasonable by LiteLink, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. LiteLink does not intend and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.



