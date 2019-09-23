Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Generic Drugs Industry Forecast To 2021 Overview, Market Opportunities And Outlook

Generic Drugs -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 23, 2019

Description

Generic Drugs -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

The global market for generic drugs should reach $533 billion by 2021 from $352 billion in 2016 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%, from 2016 to 2021

This report discusses the implications of all the above-mentioned trends, in the context of the current size and growth of the generics market, both in global terms and analyzed by the most important national markets. The nature and structure of the generics industry is discussed, with profiles of the leading 20+ generics companies and an update on M&A activity. Five-year sales forecasts are provided for the national markets and the major therapeutic categories of products involved.

Report Includes:

- An overview of the global markets for generic drugs, including coverage of therapeutics such as antibacterials, antidepressants, anticancer agents, anti-arthritics, cardiovascular drugs (e.g., hypolipidaemics and antihypertensives), and drugs for respiratory conditions, including asthma and COPD 
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021 
- Examination of strategies employed by companies specializing in generics to meet the challenges of this highly competitive market, while also summarizing strategies employed by “originator” companies to forestall generic competition 
- Discussion of important trends by product categories and major country markets, acknowledging that Brazil, China, India, Mexico, and Russia are among the rising markets for generic activity 
- Profiles of major players and leading generics companies 
- A look at recent merger and acquisition activity

Actavis (Teva) 
Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. 
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. 
Cipla Ltd. 
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. 
Egis Pharmaceuticals Plc 
Financials 
Fresenius Kabi 
Hospira Inc. 
Krka 
Lupin, Ltd. 
Mylan Inc. 
Par Pharmaceutical, Inc. 
Products 
Sandoz International Gmbh 
Sanofi 
Stada Arzneimittel 
Strides Shasun Ltd. 
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. 
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. 
Wockhardt Ltd. 
Zydus Cadila

Continued...        

