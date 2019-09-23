Global Chia Seeds Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2025

WiseGuyReports have announced the addition of a new report titled “2019 Global and Regional Chia Seeds Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.

The wise guy report includes the results of Global Chia Seeds Market – by Origin, Colour, Application, Region - Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2018 - 2025). Chia seeds are the harmless seeds of Salvia hispanica. And itis a flowering plant in the mint family (Lamiaceae) native to Central America. Itss species of flowering plant majorly cultivated for its seeds. This seed has various applications such as food and oil. According to the report, The Global Chia Seeds Market was worth 367.5 Million USD in 2018 and is estimated to reach 1513.48 million USD by 2025 at a annual growth rate of 22.41% during the forecast period.

The increased demand for nutritional ancient grains and multi-cereal-based products as functional foods are driving the demand for chia seeds. Moreover, as more consumers are now aware of chia seeds and its benefits, the market is likely to witness tremendous growth in the near future, globally. Growing demand for vegan foods, changing lifestyles of the people, increasing health consciousness, shift from junks to healthy snacks in these regions are impacting the growth of chia seeds market.

The main aim of this report is to provide the complete analysis of Global Chia Seeds Market in terms of Origin, Colour, Application, Region - Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Compay Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2018 - 2025). And the main constraint is increasing use in various industries, growing usage of these seeds as super foods and their ability to help and support heart and cardiovascular systems are the reasons for the growth of this market.

The report contains the regional based market analysis with the information of growth in world wide. In global chia seeds market, the Americas are leading with around 78% of the global production followed by Australia and Europe. Europe is one of the major importers of chia seeds with imports of around 16,182 tonnes, valued at €31 million in 2016, representing a growth of 27% since 2012. Germany is the major importer of the chia seeds in this region which are followed by Spain and Netherlands.

Growth by Region

Americas region is expected to dominate the Global Chia Seeds market in the forecast period as they are used as food supplement and gluten free diets in this region. Americas is followed by Europe and Asia Pacific region with next highest market shares.

Drivers vs. Constraints

The increasing use in various industries, growing usage of these seeds as super foods and their ability to help and support heart and cardiovascular systems are the reasons for the growth of this market.

Rapid price fluctuations and availability of cheaper alternatives are the factors which restrict market growth.

Industry Structure and Updates

In 2016, a private company in Chia seeds Market, Mamma Chia has launched a new energy drink ‘Seed Your Soul’ combining Chia seeds with extract of different fruits.

