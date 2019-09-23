Global Indoor Farming Technology Market by Growing System, Component Type, Facility Type, Crop Type, and Region - Forecast to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indoor Farming Technology Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global indoor farming technology market to grow with a CAGR of 11.22% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global indoor farming technology market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on indoor farming technology market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on indoor farming technology market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global indoor farming technology market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global indoor farming technology market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Increasing demand for fresh foods along with high nutrition value

Growing awareness regarding the benefits of indoor farming technology among end-users

2) Restraints

High initial investment requires for indoor farming technology could hamper the growth

3) Opportunities

The development of innovative technologies

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the indoor farming technology market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the indoor farming technology market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global indoor farming technology market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Indoor Farming Technology Market Highlights

2.2. Indoor Farming Technology Market Projection

2.3. Indoor Farming Technology Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Indoor Farming Technology Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Growing System

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Component Type

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Facility Type

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Crop Type

3.4.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Indoor Farming Technology Market



4. Indoor Farming Technology Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Indoor Farming Technology Market by Growing System

5.1. Hydroponics

5.2. Aquaponics

5.3. Aeroponics

5.4. Soil-based

5.5. Hybrid



6. Global Indoor Farming Technology Market by Component Type

6.1. Hardware

6.2. Software

6.3. Services



7. Global Indoor Farming Technology Market by Facility Type

7.1. Glass or Poly Greenhouses

7.2. Container Farms

7.3. Indoor Vertical Farms

7.4. Indoor Deep Water Culture System



8. Global Indoor Farming Technology Market by Crop Type

8.1. Fruits & Vegetables

8.2. Herbs & Microgreens

8.3. Flowers & Ornamentals

8.4. Other Crop Types



9. Global Indoor Farming Technology Market by Region

9.1. North America

9.2. Europe

9.3. Asia-Pacific

9.4. RoW



10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Indoor Farming Technology Market

10.2. Companies Profiled

10.2.1. Agrilution

10.2.2. Richel Group

10.2.3. General Hydroponics

10.2.4. Hydro Dynamics International

10.2.5. Vertical Farm Systems

10.2.6. Illumitex

10.2.7. Logiqs B.V.

10.2.8. LumiGrow

10.2.9. Argus Control Systems Ltd.

10.2.10. Netafim

10.2.11. Philips Lighting



