Sonoco Adds Recyclable Flexible Packaging to Sustainable Packaging Portfolio

/EIN News/ -- HARTSVILLE, S.C., Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco (NYSE: SON), one of the most sustainable, diversified global packaging companies, today announced the introduction of EnviroFlex™ PE recyclable polyethylene flexible packaging. Designed to meet the needs of a variety of retail products, EnviroFlex PE is eligible to use the How2Recycle® Store Drop-Off label, which means it can be dropped off (clean and dry) at local retail stores for recycling with grocery bags. A project of the Sustainable Packaging Coalition® (SPC), How2Recycle is a standardized labeling system that clearly communicates recycling instructions to the public in accordance with Federal Trade Commission Green Guides.



Available in a range of barrier options and capable of incorporating zipper closures, EnviroFlex PE is suitable for a variety of products, including cookies and crackers, confections, dry/dehydrated foods, sweet and savory snacks, pet food and treats, personal care items and more. EnviroFlex PE laminates can be run on both vertical and horizontal form fill and seal machines and are also available as premade pouches.

“We are very pleased to introduce EnviroFlex PE as the latest addition to our diverse portfolio of EnviroSense packaging options,” said Rodger Fuller, Senior Vice President, Global Consumer Packaging, Display & Packaging and Protective Solutions. “EnviroFlex PE is another step toward meeting the demand for sustainable flexible packaging that’s easy to recycle.”

EnviroFlex PE joins Sonoco’s expanding assortment of EnviroSense™ sustainable packaging solutions. As shoppers become more aware of the environmental impacts associated with their purchases, the demand for sustainable products and recyclable packaging continues to increase. According to Mintel, close to 40% of consumer product choices are influenced by a product’s ethical, environmental and social attributes. Recognizing the critical importance of protecting our planet for future generations, EnviroSense represents Sonoco’s guiding philosophy behind a new portfolio of packaging solutions designed to meet a rigorous set of sustainability criteria.

To meet EnviroSense standards, Sonoco considers multiple attributes related to sustainability. In addition to meeting the requirements for carrying a recycling label in accordance with ISO14021 and FTC regulations, EnviroFlex PE also meets the EnviroSense standard for packaging optimization requiring materials not exceed the weight and/or volume requirements of the product being packaged.

See EnviroFlex PE and other members of the EnviroSense suite of sustainable products at the upcoming PACK EXPO, September 23-25 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Sonoco is located at Booth #6106.

Founded in 1899, Sonoco is a global provider of a variety of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging, and displays and packaging supply chain services. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.4 billion, the Company has 23,000 employees working in more than 300 operations in 36 countries, serving some of the world’s best known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company ranked first in the Packaging sector on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies 2019 as well as being included in Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies for 2019. For more information on the Company, visit our website at www.sonoco.com .







