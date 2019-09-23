Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market Share, Trends, Projection, Size, Revenue, Analysis Forecast 2025

Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market - 2019-2025

A new market study, " Global Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market By Trends, Gowth Drivers and Challenges"

Chip on board (COB) Light Emitting Diode (LED) is the latest technology of packaging multi LED into one lighting module. Chip diodes of LED are bonded into the PCB by the manufacturers, making thermal conductivity move towards the circuit board resulting in lower heat emission. LED light source is preferred over traditional lighting due to its longer life span and brightness. But normal LED may cause uncomfortable glare which is further rectified in COB LED.

Furthermore chip on board LED lights provide higher intensity along with homogenous luminosity helping in the rise in demand for chip on board LED lights globally. In addition to this advancement in design through innovation along with cost savings by large scale manufacture of COB LED lights further enhances the demand for chip on board LED lights. Application wise global chip on board LED market can be segmented into automotive, illumination and backlighting among others.

Cree Inc.

Lumileds

Osram Opto Semiconductors GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

LG Innotek Co. Ltd.

Citizen Electronics Co. Ltd.

Nichia Corporation

Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd.

Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd.

Lumens Co. Ltd

Cooper Lighting

PerkinElmer

Sharp Electronics

Lextar Electronics Corporation

Relatively new to the LED market, chip on board (COB) LEDs offer many advantages over the standard options. COB LEDs are basically multiple LED chips (typically nine or more) bonded directly to a substrate by the manufacturer to form a single module. Since the individual LEDs used in a COB are chips and not traditionally packaged, the chips can be mounted such that they take up less space and the highest potential of the LED chips can be obtained. When the COB LED package is energized, it appears more like a lighting panel than multiple individual lights as would be the case when using several SMD LEDs mounted closely together.

High demand for COB LED owing to increased adoption by several lighting application segments to gain benefit over technologies such as CFL and incandescent lighting is also expected to positively impact the global market over the next six years. Furthermore, advancements in design and cost saving through economies of scale are expected to provide significant growth opportunity for the market over the forecast period. However, the complex manufacturing process and high price coupled with fluctuating global economic conditions may be a challenge for industry participants.

This Chip-on-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a six-year forecast assessed based on how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pinpoint analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

