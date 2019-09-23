Global Nanofibers Market Analysis by Product Type, End-user, and Region - Forecast to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanofibers Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global nanofibers market to grow with a CAGR of 25.61% over the forecast period from 2019 to 2025.



The report on the global nanofibers market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on nanofibers market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on nanofibers market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global nanofibers market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global nanofibers market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Increasing demand for nanofibers from various end users

Rise in adoption of low-cost polymers in production

Shift in consumer preference towards sustainable and eco-friendly products

2) Restraints

Lack of scalability of carbon nanofibers

3) Opportunities

Growing investment in R&D for new manufacturing techniques

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the nanofibers market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the nanofibers market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global nanofibers market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Nanofibers Market Highlights

2.2. Nanofibers Market Projection

2.3. Nanofibers Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Nanofibers Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-user

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Nanofibers Market



4. Nanofibers Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Nanofibers Market by Product Type

5.1. Carbon Nanofiber

5.2. Polymeric Nanofiber

5.3. Composite Nanofiber

5.4. Metallic Nanofiber

5.5. Other Types



6. Global Nanofibers Market by End-user

6.1. Electronics

6.2. Healthcare and Pharmaceutical

6.3. Automotive

6.4. Energy

6.5. Chemical

6.6. Aerospace & Defense

6.7. Other End-users



7. Global Nanofibers Market by Region

7.1. North America

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Nanofibers Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Elmarco Ltd.

8.2.2. eSpin Technologies Inc.

8.2.3. DuPont de Nemours Inc.

8.2.4. FibeRio Technology Corporation

8.2.5. Toray Industries, Inc.

8.2.6. Donaldson Company, Inc.

8.2.7. Finetex ENE, Inc.

8.2.8. Teijin Limited

8.2.9. Ahlstrom-Munksj Oyj

8.2.10. Pardam, s. r. o.

8.2.11. Other Companies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2hpalk

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.