Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market Projected to Exhibit a CAGR Exceeding 10% Over 2019-2025

The report predicts the global robotic vacuum cleaners market to grow with a CAGR of 10.4% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global robotic vacuum cleaners market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on robotic vacuum cleaners market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on robotic vacuum cleaners market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global robotic vacuum cleaners market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global robotic vacuum cleaners market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

The changing lifestyles of people due to long working hour's leads to time shortage

Increasing number of technological advancements for developing innovative products

Increasing focus on hospitality and tourism sectors

2) Restraints

The high cost of robotic vacuum cleaners as compared to other vacuum cleaners

3) Opportunities

Growing awareness about the health and benefits of vacuum cleaners

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the robotic vacuum cleaners market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the robotic vacuum cleaners market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global robotic vacuum cleaners market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market Highlights

2.2. Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market Projection

2.3. Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type of Charging

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Distribution Channel

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-user

3.4.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market



4. Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market by Type

5.1. Robotic Floor Vacuum Cleaner

5.2. Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaner



6. Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market by Type of Charging

6.1. Manual Charging

6.2. Automatic Charging



7. Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market by Distribution Channel

7.1. Institutional/direct Sales

7.2. Retail Sales



8. Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market by End-user

8.1. Residential

8.2. Commercial



9. Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market by Region

9.1. North America

9.2. Europe

9.3. Asia-Pacific

9.4. RoW



10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market

10.2. Companies Profiled

10.2.1. Neato Robotics Inc.

10.2.2. Dyson Inc.

10.2.3. iRobot Corporation

10.2.4. Ecovacs Robotics Inc.

10.2.5. Philips Electronics N.V

10.2.6. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

10.2.7. LG Electronics Inc.

10.2.8. Robert Bosch GmbH

10.2.9. Panasonic Corporation

10.2.10. Miele & Cie KG

10.2.11. Other Companies



