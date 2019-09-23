AppTech Corp. Announces Launch of Up to $10 Million Offering

/EIN News/ -- CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Corp.* (OTC Pink: APCX), a financial technology company providing electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services, announced today the launch of a private placement offering ("Offering") under Rule 506(c) of Regulation D promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act") which will be marketed solely to qualified institutional buyers (“QIBS”). The SEC defines the term "qualified institutional buyer" in Rule 144A. Generally, investors are considered qualified institutional buyers (QIBS) if the institution owns and/or invests on a discretionary basis at least $100 million in eligible “securities”.



The company has engaged Maxim Group LLC (“Maxim”) as its exclusive placement agent. Maxim invites all QIBS interested in participating in the Offering, to contact Patricia Serafin via email at pserafin@maximgrp.com

The company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering to fund its anticipated growth including, but not limited to, business development, technology investments, strategic initiatives, and working capital.

The securities offered in the Offering have not been registered under the Securities Act, any state securities laws or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or the United States persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements of the Securities Act is available. Additional details of the offering are included in the private placement memorandum.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized and does not constitute an offer within any jurisdiction to any person to whom such offer would be unlawful.

About AppTech Corp.

AppTech Corp. is a Financial Technology (FinTech) company with a foundation in electronic processing technologies and merchant services. AppTech has expanded its core merchant processing services to include enterprise-grade, patent-protected software and intellectual property for secure short message system (SMS) payments and advanced text messaging for lead generation. AppTech’s patent protected software and technology manages text messaging for notification, response, authentication, marketing, advertising, information queries and reports. Additional patent protected software and processes incorporate more advanced intellectual property to transact mobile payments via secure text messaging based on NSA multi-factor authentication (MFA) technology. AppTech also offers digital marketing, software development, mobile app development, website development, website hosting & comprehensive payment processing for brick-and-mortar operations, e-commerce and ACH. For more information about our company, please visit: www.apptechcorp.com

About Maxim Group LLC.

Founded in 2002, Maxim Group is a leading full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. Maxim Group provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed income and derivative sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services to a diverse range of corporate clients, institutional investors and high net worth individuals. For more information, please visit: www.maximgrp.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “intend”, “may”, “plan”, “project”, “predict”, “should” and “‘will” and similar expressions as they relate to AppTech are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties concerning the Company. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the company's control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to any of these factors. AppTech is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Media Contact

(760) 707-5959

media@apptechcorp.com



Investor Relations Contact

(760) 707-5955

ir@apptechcorp.com





