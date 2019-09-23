Rum Market Share, Trends, Opportunities, Projection, Revenue, Analysis Forecast To 2025

Rum Market 2019

Rum is a distilled alcoholic drink made from sugarcane byproducts, such as molasses, or directly from sugarcane juice, by a process of fermentation and distillation. The distillate, a clear liquid, is then usually aged in oak barrels.

The global rum market by rum type is segmented into white, golden, dark, and spiced. The white rum segment is anticipated to grow at a robust CAGR in the global rum market over the forecast period owing to rising demand for alcohol beverages among continuous launches of flavored alcoholic drinks. Consumers across the globe are demanding for alcoholic beverages which is pushing the revenue generation of the white rum segment, hence the global rum market in the near future. Furthermore, demand for super and ultra-premium rum has created tremendous opportunities in the global rum market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bacardi

Diageo

Pernod Ricard

Admiral Nelson's Rum

William Grant & Sons

Remy Cointreau

Maine Craft Distilling

Lyon Distilling

Westerhall Rums

Cayman Spirits

Hampden Estate Rum Tours

Halewood International

Mount Gay Distilleries

Suntory Holdings

By distribution channel, the global rum market is segmented into hypermarket/supermarkets and liquor shops. The liquor shops segment followed by hypermarket/supermarket segment is expected to account for significant market share in the global rum market in the near future.

