Five Reasons to Attend the Social Media in Defence and Military Sector Conference

Social Media in the Defence and Military Sector conference 2019

SMi Reports: The Social Media in the Defence and Military Sector conference brings exclusive perspectives and pre-conference workshops to London in November.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM , September 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --The Social Media in Defence and Military Sector conference will take place on the 20th and 21st November in London. Two pre-conference workshops will be held on the 19th of November. As the importance of social media in the military and defence industries continues to grow, this conference provides attendees with the ability to look at the ways in which nations and key industry players are developing their strategies.With less than two months until the conference, interested parties are urged to register at www.militarysocialmedia.com/einpr6 to secure their place.The 9th annual Social Media in the Defence and Military Sector conference is guaranteed to provide attendees with timely insight from industry leaders and the ability to network and interact with experts from leading military forces from around the world.Highlights of the conference include:1. The Military Social NetworkThe conference will provide an ideal opportunity to network with experts from leading military forces at the cutting edge of innovation, such as; Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Norway, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, USA and more!2. Timely Case Studies on Live OperationsCase studies explore the power of social media during military campaigns such as the Swedish Armed Forces Intelligence operation Stockholm archipelago and Norwegian National Security Authority's Crisis Communications: Mitigating Cyber Incidents3. Exclusive Industry PerspectivesLamberto Martinello, Communication Campaigns, Leonardo will discuss The Impact of Social Media to Support Regional Campaigns plus many others!4. Effective Audience EngagementContent creation is important, but how do you effectively engage your audience? Learn more from the Brazilian Army, the Bundeswehr and i3 Gen on all things AI, Chatbots, YouTube and much more!5. Two Pre-Conference WorkshopsA) Audience Engagement through Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR)Workshop Leader: Pat O’Connor, Managing Director, VRAI19th November 2019 | 08:30 – 12:30B) Digital Transformation in Government CommunicationsWorkshop Leader: Steven Mehringer, Digital Transformation SME, Formerly NATO19th November 2019 | 13:00 - 17:00The full event programme and speaker line up is available for download from the event website at: www.militarysocialmedia.com/einpr6 Social Media in the Defence and Military SectorConference: 20th – 21st November 2019Workshops: 19th November 2019London, UKIf you would like to showcase your solutions to key decision makers within the industry, contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate and group booking enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 207 827 6054 or jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk---END--About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



