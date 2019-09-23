Children’s Socks Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Children’s Socks Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, INDIA, September 23, 2019

This report provides in depth study of “Children’s Socks Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Children’s Socks Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

A sock is an item of clothing worn on the feet and often covering the ankle and some part of the calf. Some type of shoe or boot is typically worn over socks. In ancient times, socks were made from leather or matted animal hair. In the late 16th century, machine-knit socks were first produced. Until 1800 both hand knitting and machine knitting were used to produce socks, but after 1800, machine knitting became the predominant method.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Adidas

Nike

Jefferies Socks

Disney

Hanes

Mengna

Langsha

Fenli

SmartWool

Ralph Lauren

Falke

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Children’s Socks market. This report focused on Children’s Socks market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Children’s Socks Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

The latest advancements in Children’s Socks industry and changing market dynamics are key driving factors to depict tremendous growth. Also, the risk factors which will have a significant impact on the Global Children’s Socks industry in the coming years are listed in this report. The revenue-generating Children’s Socks types, applications, and key regions are evaluated. Top growing regions and Children’s Socks industry presence cover Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East, African countries and South America. This Children’s Socks business study also analyzes the top countries in these regions with their market potential.

Market Segmentation

The children’s socks industry can be segmented under various critical aspects. But two major segments that play a crucial role is the type and the application of the segment.

Based on the type of product, the industry is segmented as cotton socks, woolen socks, synthetic socks, and silk socks. On the other hand, based on the application, the industry can be segmented under boys and girls. Each category presents a unique feature in itself, and the industry is expected to grow at a rapid pace. The industry can be further categorized based on the needs.

Factors affecting the growth prospects

There is a slew of factors that affect the growth prospects of the industry. The industry is more a need than demand and hence is a huge hit the colder nations. Further, the rise in disposable income coupled with a robust supply chain and easy availability of products has helped the industry grow at astounding rates.

Children socks are known to be attractive in design and generally sold in multiple pairs. These customer enticing techniques have worked in favor of companies and hence, the industry is growing at a rapid pace. On the other hand, the rising use of the e-commerce industry, with its tons of options, has helped the industry grow by leap and bound in recent years.

However, the children’s socks being seasonal has limited the growth opportunity of the industry. Parents need solutions that work for years. This further has limited the growth opportunities of the industry by a great extent.

Major Geographies

The children’s socks industry is virtually limited to major geographies across the globe. The industry is a major hit in nations like the United States and Canada, due to its long winters. On the other hand, Europe serves as a major region too. The winters being seasonal in the Asia Pacific region has a minor presence of children’s socks industry in the region.

