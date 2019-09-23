Nitrogen Oxide Control Systems Markets, 2025 - Advances in Pollution Control Technologies Creates Lucrative Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nitrogen Oxide Control Systems Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global nitrogen oxide control systems market to grow with a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global nitrogen oxide control systems market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on nitrogen oxide control systems market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on nitrogen oxide control systems market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global nitrogen oxide control systems market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global nitrogen oxide control systems market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Stringent air pollution controlling regulations

Growth in the transportation and construction industry

The expansion of coal-fired and gas-fired power plants

2) Restraints

A limited operational range of nitrogen oxide control systems

3) Opportunities

Advances in pollution control technologies

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the nitrogen oxide control systems market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the nitrogen oxide control systems market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global nitrogen oxide control systems market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Nitrogen Oxide Control Systems Market Highlights

2.2. Nitrogen Oxide Control Systems Market Projection

2.3. Nitrogen Oxide Control Systems Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Nitrogen Oxide Control Systems Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Technology

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Applications

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Nitrogen Oxide Control Systems Market



4. Nitrogen Oxide Control Systems Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Nitrogen Oxide Control Systems Market by Technology

5.1. Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR)

5.2. Selective Non-catalytic Reduction (SNCR)

5.3. Low NOx Burner

5.4. Fuel Reburning

5.5. Other Technologies



6. Global Nitrogen Oxide Control Systems Market by Applications

6.1. Transportation

6.2. Industrial Application

6.3. Energy Application

6.4. Other Applications



7. Global Nitrogen Oxide Control Systems Market by Region

7.1. North America

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Nitrogen Oxide Control Systems Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Alstom S.A.

8.2.2. Ducon Technologies Inc.

8.2.3. Honeywell International Inc.

8.2.4. The Shell Group

8.2.5. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

8.2.6. CECO Environmental

8.2.7. John Wood Group PLC

8.2.8. Fuel Tech

8.2.9. Hamon Corporation

8.2.10. Siemens AG

8.2.11. Other Companies



