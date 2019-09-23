Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Orthodontic Brackets Market Share, Trends, Opportunities, Projection, Revenue, Analysis Forecast To 2025

A new market study, titled "Discover Global Orthodontic Brackets Market By Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges"

Report Description:
Orthodontic brackets are the elements in the orthodontic appliances which provides the means to transfer the force applied by the activated archwire to the tooth. These are used for dental correction and improving overall dental health.
North America is dominating the global market for orthodontics brackets because of established healthcare facilities, good reimbursement scenario and high adoption rate. This is followed by the European market with high awareness about orthodontic treatment. Significant growth rate is observed in the Asia Pacific region because of increasing the procedural rate in orthodontics due to low price rate and improving healthcare infrastructure facilities as well as increasing disposable income over the region. Latin America followed by MEA has the least market share in the orthodontic brackets market because of less developed healthcare facilities and low historical procedure rates over the region.

 

The following manufacturers are covered:
3M
Adenta
American Orthodontics
CDB Corp
Forestadent Bernhard Forster GMBH
G&H Orthodontics
GC Orthodontics
ORJ USA
Tenco Orthodontic Products
Ortho Classic
TP Orthodontics
JJ Orthodontics
Align Technology

 

Reasons for Buying this Report:

This Orthodontic Brackets Market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a six-year forecast assessed based on how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pinpoint analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

 

Table of Content:


1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

 

Continued …














