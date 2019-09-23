Wearable Adhesive Market Share, Trends, Opportunities, Projection, Revenue, Analysis Forecast To 2025

Wearable Adhesive Market - 2019-2025

Wearable adhesives are used to attach wearable medical devices to the skin. The designing of a suitable adhesive for wearable medical device applications is critical. It is important to ensure that the components such as skin adhesive, the substrate, and the device-hold adhesive work together. The absence of any of these components will not offer the benefits as expected and can bring users discomfort.

3M

Abbott Laboratories

Proteus Digital Health

Scapa

Adhezion Biomedical

Chemence

Dow Corning

Ethicon

Gentag

GluStitch

H.B. Fuller

Henkel

Insulet

Kenzen

Medtronic

Mueller Sports Medicine

Nemaura Medical

According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in number of lifestyle diseases. The number of lifestyle diseases is rising because of lifestyle changes and increased consumption of unhealthy food. In addition, the number of diseases among the aging population is increasing. These factors are driving the need for devices to detect and track various illnesses. The aging population and baby boomers are more prone to lifestyle diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.

This Wearable Adhesive Market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a six-year forecast assessed based on how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pinpoint analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

…

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

