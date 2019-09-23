Key Sponsors and Speakers to join SMi’s Benelux Infrastructure Forum 2019 in Amsterdam

Benelux Infrastructure Forum 2019

SMi Reports: New event details, sponsors and speakers announced for the upcoming 18th Annual Benelux Infrastructure Forum 2019.

AMSTERDAM, SOUTHWARK, NETHERLANDS, September 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- There is less than 8 weeks to for the 18th Annual Benelux Infrastructure Forum, taking place on 20th – 21st November in Amsterdam. The forum will have a specific focus on offshore wind and how this can be integrated with offshore solar and energy storage. There will be professionals in the PPP, project financing and infrastructure sectors who will discuss the latest issues and trends within the Benelux market.For those interested in attending, there is a £100 early bird saving on bookings made by September 30th online. Register at www.beneluxconf.com/ein4 Ahead of the forum, there have been a few updates with the event details. The venue is in the same location, but the hotel has changed its name to Leonardo Hotel Amsterdam Rembrandt Park.In addition to that, SMi are pleased to announce a new session , ‘Challenges in Financing Energy Transition & Circular Economy’ which explores:• Future projects in the pipeline to meet Paris Accord in 2050• What defines a successful energy transition project?• What are the difficulties when financing Energy Transition projects?• What are the roles of different players and how can each contribute?Also a new sponsor, Capital Dynamics have come on board, alongside various industry leaders that will be speaking at the event. Joining the panel discussion is Simon Eaves, MD, Head of Energy Infrastructure Europe from Capital Dynamics, discussing ‘Infrastructure: Are the Stakeholders taking too much Risk?’ covering:• Construction and operational risks• Financing risks• Stretching the definition of infrastructureFinally, new and confirmed speakers are announced including:• Tim de Knegt, Manager Strategic Finance & Treasurer, Havenbedrijf Rotterdam N.V.- Port of Rotterdam discussing ‘Challenges in Financing Energy Transition & Circular Economy’• Martijn Maandag, Director Due Diligence, DNV GL• Alistair Perkins, Head of Infrastructure & Project Finance, NN Investment Partners B.V. discussing ‘Infrastructure and sustainability: not all projects are born equal’• Erik Jan Snik, Coordinator Public-Private Partnerships, Dutch Ministry of Finance, discussing ‘Future investment opportunities in the Dutch Market’The updated event brochure with the full agenda is available to download online at www.beneluxconf.com/ein4 For sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, contact Andrew Gibbons on +44 (0) 207 827 6156 or agibbons@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, please contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 207 827 6162 or ssapal@smi-online.co.ukSponsored by:Capital DynamicsBenelux Infrastructure Forum20th – 21st November 2019Leonardo Hotel Amsterdam Rembrandt Park, Amsterdam, Netherlands#SMiBeneluxConf---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



