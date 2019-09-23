Global Nano Silica Market Report, 2019: Analysis on Rubber, Coating, Healthcare, Plastics, Agriculture, Concrete, and Other Applications

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nano Silica Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global nano silica market to grow with a CAGR of 7.63% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global nano silica market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on nano silica market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on nano silica market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global nano silica market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global nano silica market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Inexpensive and available in abundance

Increasing adoption in rubber and concrete application

Growing concerns regarding environment and renewable resources

2) Restraints

High cost of equipment and technology used in the production of nanosilica

3) Opportunities

Rising investments in research & development

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the nano silica market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the nano silica market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global nano silica market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Nano Silica Market Highlights

2.2. Nano Silica Market Projection

2.3. Nano Silica Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Nano Silica Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Nano Silica Market



4. Nano Silica Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Nano Silica Market by Type

5.1. P-type

5.2. S-type



6. Global Nano Silica Market by Application

6.1. Rubber

6.2. Coating

6.3. Healthcare

6.4. Plastics

6.5. Agriculture

6.6. Concrete

6.7. Other Applications



7. Global Nano Silica Market by Region 2019-2025

7.1. North America

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Nano Silica Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. AkzoNobel N.V.

8.2.2. NanoPore Incorporated

8.2.3. Dow Corning Corporation

8.2.4. Cabot Corporation

8.2.5. Evonik Industries AG

8.2.6. Fuso Chemical Co. Ltd.

8.2.7. Wacker Chemie AG

8.2.8. Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials, Inc.

8.2.9. Nanoshel LLC

8.2.10. Other Companies



