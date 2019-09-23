Hair Serum Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11.5% Over 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hair Serum Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global hair serum market to grow with a CAGR of 11.5% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global hair serum market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on hair serum market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on hair serum market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global hair serum market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global hair serum market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Rising demand of hair care product across the globe

Rise in disposable income in developing countries

2) Restraints

High cost associated with the products

3) Opportunities

Rising awareness regarding benefits of hair serum over chemical hair care products

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the hair serum market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the hair serum market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global hair serum market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Hair Serum Market Highlights

2.2. Hair Serum Market Projection

2.3. Hair Serum Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Hair Serum Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Distribution Channel

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Hair Serum Market



4. Hair Serum Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Hair Serum Market by Product Type

5.1. Hair Styling Serum

5.2. Hair Treatment Serum



6. Global Hair Serum Market by Distribution Channel

6.1. Supermarkets

6.2. Hypermarkets

6.3. Departmental Stores

6.4. Pharmacy or Drug Stores

6.5. Online E-retailers



7. Global Hair Serum Market by Region

7.1. North America

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Hair Serum Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Henkel AG & Company

8.2.2. Kao Corporation

8.2.3. L'Oreal S.A.

8.2.4. Procter & Gamble Company

8.2.5. Unilever

8.2.6. Amka Products

8.2.7. Avon Products, Inc.

8.2.8. Fantasia

8.2.9. Giovanni Cosmetics

8.2.10. Mirta de Perales

8.2.11. Other companies



