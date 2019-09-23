Micro-Hybrid Vehicles: World Market to Witness a CAGR of 19.58% During 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Micro-Hybrid Vehicle Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global micro-hybrid vehicle market to grow with a CAGR of 19.58% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global micro-hybrid vehicle market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on micro-hybrid vehicle market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on micro-hybrid vehicle market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global micro-hybrid vehicle market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global micro-hybrid vehicle market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Economical method of enhancing the fuel efficiency

High Disposable Incomes

Growing preference to environment-friendly automobiles

2) Restraints

Longer time for charging the batteries and lower battery capacities

3) Opportunities

Development of high-performance lithium-ion batteries

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the micro-hybrid vehicle market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the micro-hybrid vehicle market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global micro-hybrid vehicle market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Micro-Hybrid Vehicle Market Highlights

2.2. Micro-Hybrid Vehicle Market Projection

2.3. Micro-Hybrid Vehicle Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Micro-Hybrid Vehicle Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Battery Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Capacity

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Vehicle Type

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Micro-Hybrid Vehicle Market



4. Micro-Hybrid Vehicle Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Micro-Hybrid Vehicle Market by Battery Type

5.1. Lead-acid

5.2. Lithium-ion

5.3. Other Battery Types



6. Global Micro-Hybrid Vehicle Market by Capacity

6.1. 12V Micro-Hybrid

6.2. 48V Micro-Hybrid

6.3. Other Capacities



7. Global Micro-Hybrid Vehicle Market by Vehicle Type

7.1. Passenger Vehicles

7.2. Commercial Vehicles



8. Global Micro-Hybrid Vehicle Market by Region

8.1. North America

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Micro-Hybrid Vehicle Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Audi AG

9.2.2. BMW AG

9.2.3. Toyota Motor Corporation

9.2.4. Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

9.2.5. Mazda Motor Corporation

9.2.6. General Motors Company

9.2.7. Daimler AG

9.2.8. Subaru Corporation

9.2.9. Hyundai Motor Company

9.2.10. Kia Motors Corporation

9.2.11. Other Companies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5l76eq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

