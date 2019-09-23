Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Breakthrough Therapies: Market Dynamics and Investment Opportunities” To Its Research Database

Description

The global market for breakthrough therapy designation drugs should reach $99.2 billion by 2022 from $48.8 billion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2%, from 2017 to 2022.

This report highlights the challenges and opportunities of developing breakthrough therapies, it compares and contrasts difference fast track drug development approaches (logistics, criteria, and implications) and the potential risk and rewards of gaining BTD. It analyzes BTD in different therapy areas (cardiovascular, central nervous systems and neurology, rare diseases, oncology and other diseases), leading companies, approved and pipeline products, pricing market access and product revenues. It reviews BTD successes and failures and discusses the different business strategies that companies have adopted in order to maximize the competitive advantage of BTD. It summarizes the current regulatory framework and the potential application of BTD in other regions of the world, and the potential to combine BTD with early access to medicine schemes to improve patient access to medicine to treat rare diseases and address areas of high unmet clinical need.

Report Includes:

- An overview of the global markets for breakthrough therapies, their dynamics, and investment opportunities

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

- The challenges and opportunities of developing breakthrough therapies

- A compare and contrast of different fast track drug development approaches (logistics, criteria and implications) and the potential risk and rewards of gaining break through designation

- Analysis of the regulatory environment

- Coverage of the market's dynamics, specifically growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities

- Profiles of major players in the industry

Abbvie Inc.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc

Aduro Biotech Inc.

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Allergan Plc

Amgen Inc.

Anatara Lifesciences Limited

Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Astrazeneca Plc

Avexis Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh

Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Clovis Oncology Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

Dbv Technologies

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Eli Lilly And Company

Exelixis Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Glaxosmithkline Plc

Immunomedics Inc.

Individor Plc

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Juno Therapeutics Inc.

Kite Pharma Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Merck Kgaa

Novartis Ag

Pfizer Inc.

Pharmacyclics Inc.

Preliminary Clinical Evidence

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Syneurx International Corporation

Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Trevena Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vtesse Inc.

Wellstat Therapeutics Corporation

