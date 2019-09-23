Cell Culture Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2026

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Cell Culture Market

Cell culture is defined as the removal of cells from an animal or plant and their subsequent growth in a favourable artificial environment. Cell culture is an application used in cellular and molecular biology, providing model systems for studying the normal physiology and biochemistry of cells. The effects of drugs and toxic compounds on the cells, and mutagenesis and carcinogenesis can also be studied. This technology is used in drug screening and development, and large scale manufacturing of biological compounds (e.g., vaccines, therapeutic proteins). Control of physicochemical environment- pH, temperature, dissolved gases (O2 and CO2), osmolarity. Regulation of physiological conditions-nutrient concentration, cell to cell interactions, hormonal control. The cultured cell lines become homogenous (i.e. cells are identical) after one or two subcultures. This is in contrast to the heterogeneous cells of tissue samples. The homogenous cells are highly useful for a wide range of purposes.

It is easy to characterize cells for cytological and immunological studies. Cultured cells can be stored in liquid nitrogen for several years. Due to direct access and contact with the cells, biological studies can be carried out more conveniently. The main advantage is the low quantities of the reagents required in contrast to in vivo studies where most of the reagents (more than 90% in some cases) are lost by distribution to various tissues and excretion. Use of tissue cultures will tremendously reduce the use of animals for various experiments. These mentioned benefits are the major factors driving the growth of the global cell culture market.

Market Segmentation:-

Cell Culture Market is segmented by Product into further segmentation follows

● Equipment

o Bioreactors

▪ Conventional Bioreactors

▪ Single-use Bioreactors

o b

▪ Refrigerators and Freezers

▪ Cryostorage Systems

o Supporting Equipment

▪ Cell Counters

▪ Filtration Systems

▪ Centrifuges

▪ CO2 Incubators

▪ Autoclaves

▪ Microscopes

▪ Biosafety Cabinets

▪ Other Supporting Equipment

● Consumables

o Sera, Media, and Reagents

▪ Sera

▪ Fetal Bovine Sera (FBS)

▪ Adult Bovine Sera (ABS)

▪ Other Animal Sera

▪ Media

▪ Classical Media & Salts

▪ Serum-free Media

▪ Specialty Media

▪ Stem Cell Media

▪ Reagents

▪ Supplements & Growth Factors

▪ Buffers & Chemicals

▪ Cell Dissociation Reagents

▪ Balanced Salt Solution

▪ Contamination Detection Kits

▪ Cryoprotective Agents

▪ Antibiotics/Antimycotics

▪ Attachment and Matrix Factors

▪ Other Reagents

▪ Vessels

▪ Flasks

▪ Roller Bottles/Roux Bottles

▪ Cell Factory/Cell Stacks

▪ Multi-well Plates

▪ Petri Dishes

▪ Bioreactor Accessories

Cell Culture Market segmentation by Application

● Biopharmaceutical Production

o Vaccine Production

o Therapeutic Proteins

● Stem Cell Technology

● Diagnostics

● Drug Discovery & Development

● Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine

● Other Applications

Cell Culture Market segmentation by End User

● Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

● Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

● Research Institutes

● Cell Banks

Regional Analysis

The global cell culture market is segmented into regions of North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest market share. This is followed by Europe. The key factors driving the growth of the cell culture market in North America are the growing approvals for cell culture-based vaccines, technological advancements, growth in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.

