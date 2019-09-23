Global PET Strapping Market 2019 Share, Size, Global Trend, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global PET Strapping Market Report 2017” New Document to its Studies Database

PUNE, INDIA, September 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The global PET strapping market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 15% during 2019-2023. PET or polyester strapping is popularly used in different industries such as food and beverage, building materials, textile, and automobile. The global market for polyester strapping grew from US$ 580 million in 2013 to US$ 640 million in 2016.

Polyester promises a good hold on heavy loads and keeps them safe. It is the strongest plastic strap and a common alternative to steel strapping. Thanks to its excellent recovery properties, a load can absorb heavy impact and shocks during transportation without strap breakage. Polyester strapping also has a consistent tensile strength and high elongation. Unlike steel strapping, the ones made of polyester put less pressure on the edges of packages. They are good for individually secured small packages as well as bigger ones. The strap tension of polyester strapping remains tight even if the package shrinks and changes shape during transportation or storage.

Polyester strapping has less breaking strength when compared to steel and this makes it a viable alternative to steel strapping. It is economical too and reduces material cost by up to 50%. Even if the strapping breaks during the packing process, there is no risk of injury. Polyester strapping is also easier to handle for different types of packaging applications. Although the PET strapping industry suffered some impact because of the slowdown in the world economic growth, the overall growth rate has been decent enough in the past four years.

Segmentation:

The global market for PET strapping is divided into types, industries, and channels.

Based on types, the market is segmented into embossed PET strapping and smooth PET strapping.

Based on industries, the market is segmented into wood packing, building materials packing, paper packaging, metal packaging, food and beverage, textile, and others.

Based on channels, the market is bifurcated into direct sales and distributors.

Key Players:

Signode

Cordstrap

FROMM

Teufelberger

Linder

Polivektris

EMBALCER

Cyklop

Consent

Ruparel Polystrap

Quality Strapping

S & K Packaging Industries

Furus Packaging

Jairam Strap

Patel Strap Manufacturing

STEK

Tianli

HS

Chaolian

Hongcheng

Shinda

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2866557-global-pet-strapping-market-report-2017

Regional Analysis:

PET strapping market is spread all around the world. The important regions considered in this report include North America (The United States, Mexico and Canada), South America (Argentina, Brazil and Columbia), Europe (Italy, Germany, France, UK, and rest of the region), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Korea, Japan, and rest of the region), and the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE, Nigeria and South Africa).

North America is the main region in the PET strapping global market. There is a high demand for polyester strapping in this region from different industries such as transportation, automobile, and more. The market for polyester strapping is also expected to grow at a good pace in the European region.

Industry News:

Report analysts believe that the market will expand further in the coming years and reach US$ 730 million by 2021. The Asia-Pacific market will show rapid growth during the forecast period, thanks to the increasing demand from industries such as metal and steel, and paper and printing. Brazil will also be an important market for polyester strapping.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2866557-global-pet-strapping-market-report-2017



CONTACT US:





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.