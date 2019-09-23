Global Automotive Chromium Market Report 2019 by Technology, Future Trends, Opportunities, Top Key Players and more...

A new market study, titled “Global Automotive Chromium Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, September 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Chromium Market

Chromium plating is being increasingly used for plating various passenger vehicle components such as bumpers, grills, mirror covers, inner & outer door handle, interior decorative parts, headrest and other parts. Chromium plating process involves different steps which include degreasing, cleaning dirt & impurities, different types of pretreatment varying according to substrate material. Germany and UK cumulatively accounted over 35% of the Europe market in 2015 on account of rising automotive vehicle production in this region. These countries are engaged in manufacturing passenger and commercial vehicle on large scale. The innovative use of chromium to provide quality components as per the industry requirement is expected to have a positive impact on the market over next nine years.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Automotive Chromium in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Automotive Chromium manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Macdermid Enthone Inc.

Kakihara Industries Co., Ltd.

Sarrel

MVC Holdings, LLC.

...

This report focuses on Automotive Chromium volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Chromium market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Decorative Plating

Functional Plating

Segment by Application

Two Wheelers

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

