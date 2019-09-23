Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Report 2017-2025 - Analysis on Smart Refrigerators, Dishwashers, Ovens, Cookware & Cooktops, Scales & Thermometers

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Kitchen Appliances Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global smart kitchen appliances market to grow with a CAGR of 16.1% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global smart kitchen appliances market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on smart kitchen appliances market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on smart kitchen appliances market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global smart kitchen appliances market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global smart kitchen appliances market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

The rapid adoption of modular kitchen

The rising advancements in the home appliances sector

Increasing the purchasing power of consumers

2) Restraints

High costs associated with the installation of the smart kitchen appliances

3) Opportunities

Technological advancement creates novel opportunities

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the smart kitchen appliances market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the smart kitchen appliances market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global smart kitchen appliances market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Highlights

2.2. Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Projection

2.3. Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Types

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Smart Kitchen Appliances Market



4. Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market by Product Types

5.1. Smart Refrigerators

5.2. Smart Dishwashers

5.3. Smart Ovens

5.4. Smart Cookware and Cooktops

5.5. Smart Scales and Thermometers



6. Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market by Application

6.1. Residential

6.2. Commercial



7. Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market by Region 2019-2025

7.1. North America

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

8.2.2. LG Electronics Inc.

8.2.3. Whirlpool Corporation

8.2.4. Dongbu Daewoo Electronics Corporation

8.2.5. AB Electrolux

8.2.6. Panasonic Corporation

8.2.7. Haier Group

8.2.8. Robert Bosch GmbH

8.2.9. Miele

8.2.10. BSH Hausgerte GmbH

8.2.11. Other Companies



