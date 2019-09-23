Food Color Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Food Color Market

The wise guy report provides the details of Global Food Color Market - 2018 – 2025. Food coloring, is called as color additive, also it contains anydye, pigment or substance that imparts color when it is added to food or drink. It consists of various forms of liquids, powders, gels, and pastes. It makes food more attractive, appealing, appetizing, and informative. Natural food Colors will enhance the growth within food Colors market.

Consumer concerns plays an important roleover food appearance, thus food Color is highly driven by consumer preference, for instance, in a survey, 47% people admitted they expect their food to look a certain way, and if the Color was different, they might not want to eat it, or they might think something was wrong with the food. In the US, Color additives are subject to the Food and Drug Administration’s most extensive safety assessment procedures as described in the FDA Redbook.

Natural food Colors will drive the growth of food Colors market within in recent years. Customers increasingly prefer natural Colors. Natural Colors based on plant-based ingredients are gaining popularity. Food Colors are among the most widely studied food ingredients due primarily to regulatory requirements in regions such as the United States and Europe. Food & beverages industry will grow in the future due to urbanization and modern lifestyle. These factors will improve the growth of the food Colors market

Segmentation of Global Food Color Market - 2018 – 2025 analysis

The report offers an in-depth assessment of the worldwide food color market's present trends, drivers and dynamics to elucidate the prevailing possibilities and tap the pockets of investment.

In report, Food Colors market can be segmented by type, and by application. In product type, food Colors market is segmented into Natural Food Colors, Synthetic Food Colors, and Others such as Blended Colors, Salt-free dyes, Black currant, burnt sugar, Beta-carotene, annatto extract, caramel, and anthocyanins. Synthetic food Colors include Allura red, quinoline yellow, Carmoisine, Amaranth, Fast Red E, etc.. Natural food Colors segment is growing whereas share of synthetic food Colors segment is shrinking, due to increased health concerns among the consumers.

Key Players of Global Food Color Market =>

In product application, the market can be segmented into domestic and commercial. Commercial applications of food Colors are Confectionery, Beverages, and others (Pharmaceutical, Pet Food). Beverages & confectionary are the biggest applications with growing confection-ary market. Some of the crucial players in the food Colors market are Archer Daniels Midland, DDW, Döhler, Chr. Hansen, DSM, Naturex, and Sensient Food Colors.

As per the report, because of the increased awareness of the health advantages of natural food colors, the food colors market in China is expected to be the most profitable market for producers shortly. Furthermore, prohibiting the use of artificial food colors during food & beverage manufacturing contributes to enhanced use of natural food color, thus driving the food color industry. In regional analysis, the market segment describes the various regions such as North America, U.S., Canada and Mexico, Europe, Germany, UK, Spain, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Australia, Central & South America, Brazil and Middle East & Africa. Latin America's food colors sector is projected to be the biggest in the LAMEA region and is expected to attract producers in the near future. Growing awareness of the usefulness of natural food color and clean label food demand drives the region's market.



