Chairs post an invitation letter for the 12th Annual Pre-Filled Syringes and Injectable Drugs conference

Pre-filled Syringes and Injectable Devices

SMi Reports: Invitation letter released from the chairs of the Pre-Filled Syringes and Injectable Drugs conference taking place in January 2020.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group is delighted to present Europe’s leading Pre-Filled Syringes and Injectable Drug Devices conference on the 15th – 16th January 2020 in London. This two-day agenda offers you peer-to-peer networking with Global Product Managers, Senior PFS Engineers, Device Testing Managers, Heads of Late-Stage PFS Development and many more. The event will also assess innovations in device engineering and components, enhancement of human factors, and optimizing packaging and containment.This year’s conference chairs are Anil Busimi, Global Product Manager, iQ Platform, SCHOTT Pharmaceutical and James Mellman, Senior Device Manager, Strategy and Innovation, Novartis. The chairs have released an invitation letter for the highly awaited event, where it explores the regulatory environment and future of PFS design and development.There will be an early bird saving of £400 for registrations made by 30st September available. Register at www.pre-filled-syringes.com/einpr3 Snapshot of the chair letter:“Dear Colleagues,As chairs of the 12th annual Pre-Filled & Injectable Drug Devices Europe conference, we cordially invite you to attend this highly anticipated event taking place on the 15th-16th of January 2020 in London.The 12th annual Pre-Filled Syringes & Injectable Devices Europe conference will bring together expertise from individuals in multiple disciplines in the field of Pre-Filled Syringes and InjectableDrug Devices. The 2-day, packed agenda will offer a series of presentations, through which you will gain insight into current industry trend, innovations in injectable drug delivery and considerations for combination product development...”For the full letter, event brochure and complete speaker line-up, it is available in the downloads section here www.pre-filled-syringes.com/einpr3 Pre-Filled Syringes and Injectable Drug Devices15th – 16th January 2020London, UKProudly sponsored by:Fruh, Harro Hofliger, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Nelson Labs, Nemera, PHC Corporation, Schott Zeon and ZwickRoell--- ENDS –Contact Information:For media enquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



