Veterinary Surgical Sutures Market to hit $378 Million by 2025 – Insights on Suture Types (Absorbable and Non-absorbable), End Users, Growth Drivers, Top Key Players and Future Trends: Adroit Market Research

The stable growth rate is attributed to increasing adoption of pet animals worldwide and technological advancement in the veterinary surgical sutures. North America dominated the regional segment for veterinary surgical sutures market

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Veterinary Surgical Sutures Market Size 2018 by Suture Type (Absorbable Surgical Suture and Non-Absorbable Surgical Suture), by End Users (Clinics and Hospitals), by Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global veterinary surgical sutures market is anticipated to be worth USD 378.0 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3%. Growing incidence of zoonotic diseases, increasing pet uptake and technological advancement are a few factors influencing the positive market growth for veterinary surgical sutures.

The key players spearheading the veterinary surgical sutures market are B.Braun, DemeTech, Ethicon US, LLC, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, KRUSSE UK Ltd, Teleflex Incorporated and Q-Close (Clinisupplies Ltd.), Genia, KATSAN, RWD Life Science and Somni Scientific.

Request a pdf sample @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1031

Absorbable surgical sutures are currently dominating the sutures segment for veterinary applications. This suture type is further sub-segment as monofilament, natural and braided derived from sources such as animal gut, polyglactic acid, polydioxanone etc., which exhibits magnificent ergonomic features such as capacity to reduce tension during healing process and finds utility to be employed in surgeries pertaining to subcutaneous tissues to prevent dead spaces. Non absorbable surgical sutures are manufactured from different raw materials such as silk, nylon, polyester, hexafluoropropylene etc., and are widely used in veterinary surgical procedures owing to their excellent tensile strength and ability to exhibit resistance to microbial infection post-surgical procedures.

Hospitals are spearheading the end users segment in the veterinary surgical sutures market. The chief parameters responsible for its positive market growth are proactive government policies in promoting the establishment of veterinary healthcare infrastructure and availability of diverse range of surgical sutures to perform tedious surgical procedures in veterinary animals. Clinics are set to register magnificent growth during the forecast period on account of increasing pet adoption worldwide and rise in trauma and injuries encountered in domestic animals.

Browse the comlete research report with Tbal eof Contents @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/veterinary-surgical-sutures-market

In 2018, North America dominated the veterinary surgical sutures market. The important factors responsible for its overwhelming market growth are rising public health awareness pertaining to farm animals. Domicile of key players such as Teleflex Incorporated, B. Braun Vetcare, Ethicon US, LLC., AmerisourceBergen Corporation further drives the veterinary surgial sutures market growth. Europe accounts for 26.8% market share primarily due to supportive regulatory environement provided by European Medical Agency (EMA) for the production and sale of veterinary surgical sutures. Asia Pacific represents 24.1% market share on account of the rising prevalence of zonotic diseases, significant rise in milch cattle and compeitive scenario for major plaeyrs owinig to emergence of local players specializing in the manufacturing of veterinary surgical sutures market.

Purchase a single user copy @https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1031

Major points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Market Outlook

Chapter 4. Veterinary Surgical Sutures Market Overview, By Suture Type

Chapter 5. Veterinary Surgical Sutures Market Overview, By End User

Chapter 6. Veterinary Surgical Sutures Market Overview, By Region

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Us:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager - Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600

Dallas, TX 75204

Email ID: sales@adroitmarketresearch.com

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6068

Connect with us: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.