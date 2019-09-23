Global Birth Control Pills Market Report 2019 by Supply, Demand, Size, Share and Forecast
Oral contraceptives (birth control pills) are medications that prevent pregnancy. They are one method of birth control. Oral contraceptives are hormonal preparations that may contain combinations of the hormone’s estrogen and progestin or progestin alone. Combinations of estrogen and progestin prevent pregnancy by inhibiting the release of the hormones luteinizing hormone (LH) and follicle stimulating hormone (FSH) from the pituitary gland in the brain.
This report focuses on Birth Control Pills volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Birth Control Pills market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Birth Control Pills manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Merck
Pfizer
Teva Pharmaceutical
Bayer
Allergan
Janssen
Mankind Pharma
Piramal Enterprises
Reckitt Benckiser
Church & Dwight
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Birth Control Pills in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Oral Contraceptives
Contraceptive Injectable
Segment by Application
Hospital Pharmacy
Independent Pharmacy
Online Platform
Clinics
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
