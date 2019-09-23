Laboratoire Synbionyme Skincare Company: Vogue Article Says Probiotics for Skin Are ‘Actually Worth It’

Synbionyme’s research and development team took two years to develop its proprietary Pro-B3 formula, which contains prebiotics, probiotic extract and Omegas 3, 6, and 9.

BOCA RATON, FL, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vogue, the fashion and lifestyle magazine, says probiotic skincare is "actually worth it.

That certainly is validation for Laboratoire Synbionyme, a Paris-based beauty company, which has recently introduced five prebiotic and probiotic skincare products to the American market.

“Probiotic skincare products are all the rage in the media now,” said Dr. Michel Bohbot, CEO of Laboratoire Synbionyme. “We have been pioneers in probiotic skincare. The rest of the world is just catching up to us.”

Synbionyme's skincare products include moisturizers, exfoliants, and anti-aging cream. All use prebiotics and probiotics to help restore the equilibrium to the skin.

Dr. Bohbot said Synbionyme’s research and development team took two years to develop its proprietary Pro-B3 formula, which contains prebiotics, probiotic extract and Omegas 3, 6, and 9.

The microbiome is where billions, if not trillions, of microorganisms live on the skin. The skin’s microbiome protects the skin against harmful bacteria, which can lead to inflammation and skin issues. That is where probiotics with their “good” bacteria come into play. The microbiome needs the right balance of bacteria.

Synbionyme’s five-skincare products are:

Universal Serum provides exceptional invigorating moisturizing care, regardless of age, skin type, or problem.

24-Hour Moisturizing Cream helps prevent dry skin and protects it from pollution.

Radiance Moisturizing Gel-Cream targets mixed and oily skin and shields it from contaminants.

Progena Lift Cream is an anti-aging product with a comprehensive formula that targets fine lines, wrinkles, loss of firmness, and dullness.

Enzymatic Clarifying Lotion is a gentle exfoliant that helps rid the skin of everything that dulls the complexion.

“Our R&D team developed high-quality skincare products with prebiotics and probiotics,” Dr. Bohbot said. “Taking care of your skin with probiotics is getting to the root of the skin’s defenses against the sun and air pollutants.

“If you take care of your skin’s foundation now, your skin will thank you later,” he added.

For more information about Synbionyme’s products, visit synbionyme.com or go to VitaBeauti.com.

