Trio Sana’s Kollagenix-R Joins the Anti-Aging Battle

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, FL, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americans are obsessed with aging.

Ads for wrinkle-free skin dominate the airwaves and the Internet. In 2011, Americans spent more than $10 billion on cosmetic surgery. Imagine what they spend today.

One of Trio-Sana’s flagship products is an anti-aging nutritional supplement.

Trio Sana’s Kollagenix-R is an all-in-one capsule for one life and one body. The “R” stands for Reparation, Rejuvenation, Regeneration, and Restoration.

“We used marine collagen and combined it with the 13 anti-aging vitamins,” said Peter Cobain, co-founder of Trio Sana. “Kollagenix-R uses our proprietary 'Natural Nutrient Combination Therapy' (NNCT) to maximize the benefits for the consumers.”

Cobain said NNCT is a unique concept developed by Trio Sana. “NNCT combines ingredients with marine collagen in a weighted proportion for maximum benefit.

“Kollagenix-R is the holy grail of oral anti-aging therapy. It has all the ingredients to battle aging in one capsule,” Cobain said. “It has the benefit of natural ingredients, which have a proven track record.

“We created one capsule for one life and for one body,” he added.

Some anti-aging vitamins include:

Vitamin C for healthy skin, bones, teeth and collagen production.

Vitamin A for a strong immune system.

Vitamin D for bone health.

Vitamin K for the body’s collagen.

Vitamin E for healthy cells.

Trio Sana is also introducing two other products to the American consumer:

Kollagenix-Sports, which was developed by using Trio Sana's Natural Nutrient Combination Therapy (NNCT) technique. This process combined marine collagen with the three vital nutrients for the joints and muscles to work synergistically together, which maximizes their effectiveness.

Certified NOP Organic Frankincense Boswellia Carterii Somaliland, which is an essential oil.

“Kollagenix-R is a unique nutritional supplement,” Cobain said. “It has all the anti-aging vitamins plus marine collagen in one capsule. Our research and development team developed a nutritional supplement that incorporates the necessary anti-aging vitamins you need.”

For additional information about Trio Sana's products, call 561-544-0719.

Attachment

Andrew Polin Trio Sana 561-544-0719 apolin@inhealthmedia.com



