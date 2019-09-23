'Kvetch in The Bay' New Social Reward Launches to Have Fun for Good

Start Today Starting in The Bay October 1, 2019 We Make Life Fun and Rewarding www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good, a staffing agency is sponsoring Kvetch in The Bay to reward people who submit the funniest complaints; beauty, dining, and shopping.

If you live in The Bay & love to complain simply email or text your Funniest Kvetch to earn rewards today” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Rewarding The Bay

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G), a staffing agency is sponsoring ' Kvetch in The Bay ,' a social reward to inspire participation and improve people's lives. Every week, a group of moms will choose the funniest Kvetch; and the staffing agency will reward beauty, dining, and shopping gift cards. Starting on October 1, 2019 and ending on New Year's Day January 1st, 2020.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Speaking to a man in an elevator at Whole Foods in Santa Monica, I asked him do you know what a kvetch is?...'He responded a Kvetch is the Jewish version of Yelp...'"Three Awesome Benefits of Kvetch for Good 1. Getting rid of a gripe right away...is Good for the Soul.2. Improves outlook on life; relieves stress.3. Saves relationships (from craziness in your life).How to Participate and Kvetch in The Bay1.Must be 21 years old to participate; every week a group of moms will choose a winner.2.Visit website RewardingTheBay.com.3. Text Your Kvetch ...make it as short as a tweet and sweet.Carlos Cymerman adds, "Now you have an outlet to complain about life and earn rewards...kvetch about your boss, your employees, your significant other, the kids, politics, traffic, the weather, anyone, anything...the funniest...earn fun rewards.."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for causes www.RecruitingforGood.com Recruiting for Good is helping fund cause 'Meditation for Kids,' with a fun mission to teach kids peace of mind and improve their lives. Recruiting for Good will generate proceeds from placements...launching in 2020.. To learn more visit www.RewardingMeditation.com R4G is sponsoring Rewarding LA and Rewarding The Bay to reward people who participate, and help fund Kids Meditation. People make referrals and earn Fun for Good Rewards to...enjoy L.A.'s Best Visit www.RewardingLA.com...to enjoy The Bay (SF) visit www.RewardingTheBay.com



